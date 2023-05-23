The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of its 2023 Harriet Tubman Events Grants.

This year's grantees are: Melody’s, TomatoFest of Central New York, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Schweinfurth Art Center, RB Entertainment LLC, Authentic LeaderShift LLC, Howland Stone Store Museum, Fair Haven Community Arts Center, EID, Blueprint LLC, Harriet Tubman Liberation Foundation, East Hill Medical Center, aaduna, Inc., Seward House Museum, Montezuma and Lock 52 historical societies, Auburn/Cayuga County NAACP, and Auburn Public Theater.

The grant is awarded to organizers of events, activities or performances that educate, entertain, inspire and promote Tubman's life and legacy. Seventeen grants were awarded in 2022, their first year.

"Harriet Tubman’s legacy lives on in each of the organizations that have included programming in her honor," said Karen Kühl, executive director of the tourism office, in a news release. "We look forward to promoting all these events and encourage everyone to attend.”

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or call (315) 255-1658.