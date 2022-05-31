Sew What in Auburn to host introductory class

An introduction to sewing class will be held at Sew What in Auburn beginning Wednesday, June 15.
The class will take place for four sessions, and will be taught by Eileen Daloia with Barbara Corey assisting. Topics are hand sewing June 15, introduction to the sewing machine on June 22, introduction to patterns and cutting fabric on June 29, and sewing sleep shorts on July 6. The class is for beginners to intermediate sewers, and is limited to six participants.
Classes take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Sew What at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. To register, contact Daloia at (315) 729-8351 or edaloia23@gmail.com.
For more information, visit facebook.com/sewwhatcny.