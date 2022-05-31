 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTS & CRAFTS

Sew What in Auburn to host introductory class

  • 0
Willard Memorial Chapel 3.JPG

Pete Baker uses a sewing machine while taking a quilting class at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn at Sew What, the nonprofit fiber arts center that operates at the chapel. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An introduction to sewing class will be held at Sew What in Auburn beginning Wednesday, June 15.

The class will take place for four sessions, and will be taught by Eileen Daloia with Barbara Corey assisting. Topics are hand sewing June 15, introduction to the sewing machine on June 22, introduction to patterns and cutting fabric on June 29, and sewing sleep shorts on July 6. The class is for beginners to intermediate sewers, and is limited to six participants.

Classes take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Sew What at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. To register, contact Daloia at (315) 729-8351 or edaloia23@gmail.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sewwhatcny.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tools to fix your iPhone at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News