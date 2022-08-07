 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ART

Sew What! shop in Auburn raffling Tubman tribute quilt

Quilt
Provided

In honor of Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday this year, volunteers at Sew What! in Auburn have created a quilt depicting symbols and messaging to runaway slaves. Each square represents instructions for slaves seeking freedom.

The quilt is being raffled by Sew What! in Willard Memorial Chapel at 17 Nelson St., with the proceeds benefitting the chapel. Sew What! is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Tickets will be available there until Sept. 17, when the quilt will be displayed at the annual Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park. The winner will be drawn immediately afterward.

For more information, contact Sew What! at sewwhatcny@gmail.com or message Sew What! on Facebook.

