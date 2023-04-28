The 76th annual Seward Day celebration in Auburn will take place Monday, May 1.
Local Boy Scouts will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, where the Old Wheeler bell will toll to begin a procession to Seward Park down South Street.
The event honors Auburnians William H. Seward, former New York state governor and secretary of state to Abraham Lincoln, as well as Harold Short, who founded Seward Day as a local alternative to May Day in the Soviet Union.
Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and others attend the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.
Daniel DiMaria, 11, a member of Cub Scouts of America Pack 40, speaks to Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz after the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday. The event honored former Auburn resident William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor.
Gallery: Cayuga County Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts at Seward Day event in Auburn
Members of the Boy Scouts of America, the Cub Scouts of America and more attended the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday. The event honors former Auburn resident William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor.
Kelly Rocheleau
John Hai, scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 from Owasco, speaks at the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.
Kelly Rocheleau
Members of Cub Scouts of America Pack 40 posed after the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.
Kelly Rocheleau
