Daniel DiMaria, 11, a member of Cub Scouts of America Pack 40, speaks to Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz after the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday. The event honored former Auburn resident William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor.

Members of Cub Scouts of America Pack 40 posed after the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.

John Hai, scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 21 from Owasco, speaks at the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.

Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and others attend the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday.

Gallery: Cayuga County Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts at Seward Day event in Auburn

Members of the Boy Scouts of America, the Cub Scouts of America and more attended the 74th annual Seward Day celebration at Seward Park on South Street in Auburn Saturday. The event honors former Auburn resident William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln and former New York governor.