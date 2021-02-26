Seward House announces reopening, advocates for museums

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has announced that it will reopen to the public Tuesday, March 2.

Located at 33 South St., the historic site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with tours at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Due to restricted capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, preregistration for tours is required.

Additionally, staff from the museum represented the 24th Congressional District in New York during the American Alliance of Museums' 13th annual Museums Advocacy Day Feb. 22-23. The museum's executive director, Billye Chabot, and director of education, Dr. Jeffrey Ludwig, were joined by Geoffrey Stark, director of development at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art.

Held virtually during the pandemic, the day saw advocates from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., present Congress with research and stories on the educational, economic and community impact of museums, and how they are vital to the country's recovery from the pandemic. The alliance also presented its annual award to a legislator who has demonstrated exemplary support for museums, and this year's award went to Sen. Chuck Schumer. The senator took time to personally meet with the museum advocates from his state.