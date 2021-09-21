 Skip to main content
Seward House hires education coordinator
EDUCATION

Kate Grindstaff

 Provided

The Seward House Museum has announced the hiring of Kate Grindstaff as its new education and outreach coordinator.

Grindstaff comes to the Auburn museum from the AmeriCorps VISTA program in St. Louis, where she was also a museum associate at the Magic House Children's Museum.

At the Seward House, Grindstaff will work with schools in central New York to plan field trips and programs, help manage Auburn's Passport to History program, partner with schools in creating curriculum-appropriate resource kits, continue growing the museum's digital history capacity and more. She began at the museum Sept. 16.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

