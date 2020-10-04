Seward House Museum book club to talk Polk biography

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has selected "Lady First: The World of First Lady Sarah Polk" by Amy Greenberg as its October book club selection.

The book is both a biography of Polk and a look at the worlds she inhabited, including the frontier, slave quarters and the parlors of Washington, D.C. In shaping the leadership and expansionist policy of her husband, President James K. Polk, she became "the most powerful woman in America."