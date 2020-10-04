 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seward House Museum book club to talk Polk biography
HISTORY

Seward House Museum book club to talk Polk biography

{{featured_button_text}}
Seward House Museum

The Seward House Museum.

 The Citizen file

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has selected "Lady First: The World of First Lady Sarah Polk" by Amy Greenberg as its October book club selection.

The book is both a biography of Polk and a look at the worlds she inhabited, including the frontier, slave quarters and the parlors of Washington, D.C. In shaping the leadership and expansionist policy of her husband, President James K. Polk, she became "the most powerful woman in America."

A live discussion of the book will take place on the Auburn museum's Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump surprises crowd with drive-by outside Walter Reed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News