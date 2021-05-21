Seward House offering free admission to military

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has announced that it will participate in the Blue Star Museums program this year, its 12th year participating in the program.

The program offers free admission to all active-duty military personnel and up to five family members from Armed Forces Day (May 15) through Labor Day (Sept. 6).

The program is a collaboration between the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.

“Our museum is proud to be part of Blue Star Museums, a national appreciation program to thank our military families for their service and share with them America’s cultural treasures,” said Seward House Museum Executive Director Billye Chabot.

For more information about Blue Star Museums, including a full list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

For more information about the museum, 33 South St., Auburn, call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhousemuseum.org.

