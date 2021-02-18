 Skip to main content
Seward House raising funds for tapestry conservation
HISTORY

Seward House raising funds for tapestry conservation

  • Updated
Seward House Museum (copy)

Dignitary portraits in the Diplomatic Gallery at the Seward House Museum in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Seward House Museum is holding a fundraiser to support the conservation of the silk tapestry given to William H. Seward by the Chinese embassy.

Delegates from the embassy visited Seward at his Auburn home while he was serving as secretary of state in 1868, and Seward traveled to China in October 1870 to meet with the delegates.

The tapestry has hung in various rooms of the Auburn museum from the time the Seward family still resided there until 2019. It then received a conservation assessment and has since been in storage. The fragile nature of the silk and the damage it has and would continue to sustain from light make it a top priority for conservation.

All contributed funds will go directly toward the cost of conserving the tapestry, allowing future generations to see the artifact that connects Seward and Auburn to the international stage.

For more information, or to contribute, visit facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum.

