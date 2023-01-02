Seward House, Schweinfurth announce state arts grants

The Seward House Museum and the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn have announced their receipt of funds from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The museum received a $30,000 grant and the center received three grants totaling $50,000, according to news releases.

The center's grants were $30,000 in operating support and two $10,000 Regrowth and Capacity grants to restore its folk arts program and rehire a part-time employee. Both were consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Council on the Arts has awarded more than $90 million since spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations in response to the pandemic.

“As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year's historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or myartcenter.org.