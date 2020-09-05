Seward House to host book club talk on 'Blackness'

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has selected "Uncontrollable Blackness" by Douglas Flowe as its September book club selection.
The book examines the Jim Crow era origins of racial justice in New York's criminal justice system through the lives of Black men who have experienced its oppression. Flowe is an assistant professor of history at Washington University in St. Louis, and has appeared on CNN and other outlets as a commentator in response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
A live discussion of the book will take place on the Auburn museum's Facebook page on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.
