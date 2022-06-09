Seward House to host workshop on art, Middle Eastern cultures

The Seward House Museum will host a public arts workshop, "Cultural Convergences: An Artistic Workshop into Seward's Visit to Syria," the afternoon of Saturday, June 11.

Syrian artist Nada Odeh, of Syracuse, will talk about William Seward's visit to the Middle East and Syria, as well as Middle Eastern cultures. That will be followed by hands-on art experiences, with participants brainstorming ideas for a mural that reflects those cultures in New York state. The traveling mural will be shown in several locations for public viewing.

The workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Materials will be provided.

For more information, call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org.

