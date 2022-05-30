Seymour Library: A timeline of our building's evolution

Seymour Library strives to be a place of connection, engagement and inspiration for our community. Our mission is to inspire a love of reading, learning and discovery through individual growth and community connection in an engaging and welcoming environment. We work to meet this goal every day by cultivating a diverse collection of materials, including books, digital resources, Discover! Kits, hot spots, cake pans, Mental Health & Wellness Backpacks for families, Caregiver Kits (Alzheimer's/memory), games, New York State Empire Passes and more!

Our services and programs continuously evolve to meet the needs and interests of our community. Over the last few years, we have added hot spots, curbside service and Books-By-Mail (a book delivery service available to homebound patrons in Cayuga County), and increased digital content.

This year we have offered take-and-make kits for families, IMAGINE Storytime, DIY challenges, book clubs and a virtual lecture series focused on research and genealogy. In June, we will be adding even more programs, including presentations by local authors and historians, chair yoga and storytimes. Stay tuned for the library’s Discover Summer series, which will be kicking off in July.

Over the years, as our collections have grown and our programs and services have adapted to meet community needs, the physical space of the library has changed, too:

1903: Seymour Library moved into the newly constructed Case Memorial Building. When the library first opened in 1876 it was located in the Phoenix Building and only had 6,000 books in its collection. Today, we have over 62,000 circulating items!

1920s: A second story was added to the back stacks to house the increasing number of books in the collection.

1972: Two-story “saddlebag additions” were added to either side of the original back stacks on the south side of the building. These additions added more space for collections.

1993: The West Lobby (aka the main lobby) was added, with a new accessible entrance and elevator.

2016: Renovations were completed on the library’s History Discovery Center, making the library’s local history and genealogy collections more accessible to our community and allowing us to better preserve our special collections, including maps, pamphlets, images, books, postcards and yearbooks. Dedicated staff office space was also added.

2018: Seymour Library held a community discussion on the future of the library. The goal of the workshop was for library users, staff and trustees to exchange ideas about the evolution of library services. The design and planning firm Butler Rowland Mays Architects, LLP, facilitated the conversation, gathered community feedback and worked with the library board, director and staff to create a building improvement plan.

2019: Construction on the library’s IDEA Lab was completed. These renovations turned office and storage space into a new classroom/small meeting space for library programs and classes. (With the restart of in-person programs this spring, we are looking forward to offering more classes, programs and opportunities to use the library’s new technology resources in the IDEA Lab. Past programs included technology, art and meditation classes, STEAM programs for children and families, a film and discussion series, and book clubs.)

2021: After serving the community for over 100 years, the Seymour Library Children’s Room required a facelift. Construction started on the library’s Children’s Room in March.

2022: The new Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space opened on Feb. 14. This new space features a designated study area, a reading nook, updated furnishings, new windows for natural light and a lift, allowing visitors with mobility issues access to areas never available in the past. New lighting, for safety and visibility, was added to the front of the building.

Now: Construction on the library’s West Lobby (aka main lobby and accessible entrance) is underway. Renovations will improve the functionality of the West Lobby for library users and staff with a new layout, furniture, energy-efficient lighting and updates to modernize the library’s elevator. New bay windows will add cozy reading nooks for library customers.

We want to thank everyone for their patience and support as we move forward with this next phase in our building improvement plan. The West Lobby construction project is scheduled to be completed this fall. Until then, we will be using the library’s historic front entrance located off of Genesee Street.

Accommodations will be made for those with mobility issues. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571) before your visit to arrange accommodations. Curbside pickup is also available.

Visit our website (seymourlibrary.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) for the latest construction updates and library programs!

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571. The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

