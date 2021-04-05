Seymour Library: After a year of COVID-19, services being added

Hotspots: Yes, you can borrow the internet! In addition to the hotspots added in 2019, available to all Cayuga County library users, Seymour Library has added five more circulating mobile internet hotspots purchased through a Community Development Block Grant. These hotspots are available to city of Auburn residents and can be requested by filling out a form on our website (seymourlibrary.org/hotspots) or by calling the library at (315) 252-2571. Please note that nine hotspots available to Cayuga County library users can be requested from the library’s online catalogue.

Personalized book bundles for kids: Did you know that the library offers personalized book bundles for kids and families? All you have to do is visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/familybundles and fill out the form. Library staff will take your answers and create a personalized bundle of five items for your child based on their interests! Once your bundle is ready, you will receive a holds notification.