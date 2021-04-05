Seymour Library: After a year of COVID-19, services being added

April 4 marked the start of National Library Week, and there is a lot to celebrate!
This time last year, Seymour Library was closed for in-person services and library staff were just starting to brainstorm ways to connect with our community during a global pandemic. Now, a year later, Seymour Library offers virtual programs for all ages, our children’s room construction is underway, and our hours are increasing! New collections and library services have also been added since last year, including a book delivery service to homebound library card holders in Cayuga County (Books-By-Mail), mobile internet hotspots, caregiver kits and more.
Starting Monday, April 5, Seymour Library will be open more hours. Our expanded hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Printing services are available, Wi-Fi is accessible throughout the building, and you can make an appointment to use one of our public computer stations by calling the library at (315) 252-2571.
One-on-one technology help is starting back up this April. Receive assistance with digital downloads (like OverDrive, Hoopla and Kanopy), and computer basics training.
Library staff will be available for in-person assistance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, April 9 and 23. Call the library to make an appointment.
Parents and caregivers can join Lydia Dolch, M.A., for “Coping During Covid and Beyond: 4 Simple Strategies for Parents and Caregivers,” an interactive, virtual workshop from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via Zoom. Lydia is an educator, empowerment coach and founder of Open the Lid (openthelid.com). To register and receive the Zoom Link, please email jhand@seymourlib.org.
Other virtual programs, including Take & Make Storytime, Lego Club, Mystery Book Club for Kids and more, are posted weekly to the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary). Or check out our virtual book clubs at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.
Library services and collection
We are always working to add to our services and collections, whether it be cake pans, learning backpacks, games or internet hotspots. Here are some of the service and collections we have added since last year:
Curbside pickup: For those who are not ready to come into the library or for those who are looking for a fast pickup option, you can request curbside pickup. When you receive a notification that your hold request (book or other library item) is in, call the library and request curbside. A library staff member will bring your items right to your car!
Books-By-Mail: Homebound individuals with a Seymour Library card, who want to receive a free monthly mail delivery of books and some media (audiobooks and DVDs), can request the library’s Books-By-Mail service. For qualifications, the application and more information, please visit seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.
Hotspots: Yes, you can borrow the internet! In addition to the hotspots added in 2019, available to all Cayuga County library users, Seymour Library has added five more circulating mobile internet hotspots purchased through a Community Development Block Grant. These hotspots are available to city of Auburn residents and can be requested by filling out a form on our website (seymourlibrary.org/hotspots) or by calling the library at (315) 252-2571. Please note that nine hotspots available to Cayuga County library users can be requested from the library’s online catalogue.
Personalized book bundles for kids: Did you know that the library offers personalized book bundles for kids and families? All you have to do is visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/familybundles and fill out the form. Library staff will take your answers and create a personalized bundle of five items for your child based on their interests! Once your bundle is ready, you will receive a holds notification.
Caregiver kits: These kits are available to any library card holder in the Finger Lakes Library System and are filled with memory-stimulating images and activities that caregivers can use to engage those suffering from memory loss. The kits were purchased through funds from the Finger Lakes Library System Outreach Mini Grant and are available for check out to any Finger Lakes Library System cardholder. Get a preview of the kits at seymourlibrary.org/caregiver-kits.
To stay up-to-date on library news, including updates on the library’s Children’s Room renovation, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SeymourLibrary or sign up for the library’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Email us seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org to sign up.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.