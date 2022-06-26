 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seymour Library appoints new librarian

Seymour Library in Auburn has appointed Madi Leidel as its new family engagement librarian.

A graduate of Syracuse University with a master's in library and information science, Leidel will oversee the new Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space. She will also oversee the library's 2022 summer reading program, "Oceans of Possibilities." She is passionate about early education and literacy, and providing diverse resources to her community, the library said in a news release.

“We are very excited to welcome Madi to our team at Seymour Library. Her enthusiasm for education and developing connections with our families make her the perfect fit for the new Dunn Family Space," library Executive Director Lisa Carr said.

Leidel enjoys reading and spending time with her cat, Markie. Her favorite book is "Pride & Prejudice," and her favorite genres are fantasy and romance.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.

