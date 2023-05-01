Seymour Library: the perfect place to "Get Caught Reading"! Celebrate National Get Caught Reading Month in May with storytimes, book clubs, local authors and staff picks. Don’t forget to share what you are reading with us, or selfies from your library visit, on Facebook (@SeymourLibrary) or via email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org. We would love to hear from you!

For our little readers and their families, the library offers a variety of storytimes!

• IMAGINE Storytime: Families will engage in stories, songs, and movement together during this fun and interactive storytime at 11 a.m. Mondays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22. This month’s themes: space, ABC, "Let’s Go to the Zoo," and turtles. Storytime is designed for ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome.

• Little Wigglers: Shake those wiggles out during this new storytime designed for toddlers and their families at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

• Books & Babies: Bring your little ones to this lap-sit storytime for newborns (18 months and younger) at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. This special storytime focuses on encouraging early literacy skills through books, songs, movement and discovery.

Love talking about books as much as you enjoy reading them? Try a library book club!

• Coffee and Crime: Find out "whodunit" at noon Tuesday, May 9. Participants can pick any book in David Rosenfelt’s Andy Carpenter series to read.

• Tea and Tales: Love historical fiction? Travel through time at noon Tuesday, May 16. The featured book is "The Magnolia Palace" by Fiona Davis.

• Coffee and Conversation: Read a little bit of everything! Join the conversation at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25. The featured book is "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi.

• Read More: Accept the challenge! This book club picks categories in support of the library’s reading challenge. Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. This month’s categories are something short or a mystery.

• Otherworlds sci-fi and fantasy club: A book club with a twist! Discuss a book, movie, game or comic that centers around a monthly theme. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. The theme is “Magic is Terrifying/Evil.”

For more information about library book clubs, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.

Connect with authors from all over upstate New York during Seymour Library’s Author’s Corner. Travel through time with historical fiction writers George Rollie Adams, Anthony Gero, Glenn Ivers and Sheila Myers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Books will be available to purchase and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Seymour Library. No registration is required.

For more information about this series, visit seymourlibrary.org/authors-corner-series.

Planning your summer reading list? Here are some staff picks available at Seymour Library!

"Carrie Soto Is Back" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“I could not put this book down! In fact, I have been in a little bit of a reading slump and this was just what I needed- a refreshing, read at the edge of your seat, 1990s comeback story. At the heart of this book is a beautiful story of family, letting go and finding oneself.” — Jackie

"The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches" by Sangu Mandanna

“This is the coziest, most lovely book I have ever read! If you want a read that is sweet and humorous, this one's for you. The cast of characters is diverse with even minor characters having a wonderful depth. If you have never read a romance novel before, this is a great start!” — Olivia

"Exiles" by Jane Harper

“I have previously read all of Jane Harper’s suspense/thriller novels and looked forward to her latest one, 'Exiles.' Detective Aaron Faulk is the main character once again. He is reticent, kind and observant, causing the reader to feel somewhat 'safe' despite the tragedy of a young mother disappearing without a trace during a wine festival in Australia. Although the book started out at a slower pace than I usually like, the characters are well-developed. Most importantly, the ending is quite a surprise!” — Janet

"Artifact Space" by Miles Cameron

“As a big fan of science fiction mash-ups, 'Artifact Space' by Miles Cameron worked really well: You have an advanced offshoot of humanity sailing the stars but living a very Victorian lifestyle. The plot is, essentially, a murder mystery where the giant trade ships are the ones dying, and it's up to the next ship in line — and his crew — to figure out the mystery before they fall victim to the same fate.” — Drew

For more staff picks, visit seymourlibrary.org/staff-picks.