Seymour Library: Changes coming to Children's Room, more

Seymour Library’s Children’s Room is at the heart of the library and our community. Over 100 years of storytimes have taken place at the 176-178 Genesee St. location, where the library moved in 1903. A century later, the library offers families more than just storytimes, with hands-on interactive programs, connections to local community groups and engaging resources like learning backpacks, science and technology tools, games and more. With the addition of these programs and resources, the Children’s Room space, which had its last major renovation in 1972, needed an update.

When the library opened for in-person browsing in the fall, our Children’s Room remained closed in preparation for upcoming renovations. Collections from the Children’s Room were relocated around the building for readers to continue to enjoy during this transition. The library board, director and staff have been working with the design and planning firm Butler Rowland Mays Architects, LLP, to develop a plan based off feedback from the 2018 community discussions. The renovations, scheduled to start in March, are phase one of our building improvement plan.