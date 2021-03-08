Seymour Library: Changes coming to Children's Room, more

Seymour Library’s Children’s Room is at the heart of the library and our community. Over 100 years of storytimes have taken place at the 176-178 Genesee St. location, where the library moved in 1903. A century later, the library offers families more than just storytimes, with hands-on interactive programs, connections to local community groups and engaging resources like learning backpacks, science and technology tools, games and more. With the addition of these programs and resources, the Children’s Room space, which had its last major renovation in 1972, needed an update.
When the library opened for in-person browsing in the fall, our Children’s Room remained closed in preparation for upcoming renovations. Collections from the Children’s Room were relocated around the building for readers to continue to enjoy during this transition. The library board, director and staff have been working with the design and planning firm Butler Rowland Mays Architects, LLP, to develop a plan based off feedback from the 2018 community discussions. The renovations, scheduled to start in March, are phase one of our building improvement plan.
"During my time at the library, I have been able to witness how much families enjoy spending time in our space, but it definitely needed an upgrade. This remodel will help us to create a whole new space where families can engage and enjoy time together. We are excited to incorporate areas where we can offer hands-on programming, reading nooks where children can cozy up and read, and a quiet space where students can study. I am very excited to have this remodel underway and can not wait to share the new space with families!" said Jill Hand (Miss Jill), the library's director of family engagement and community services.
The design plans, which can be viewed in the library’s lobby or on our website at seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan, include a newly created study/tutor room, the addition of a lift that will allow library users with mobility problems access to collections on a floor that is currently inaccessible, and a staff office. New collections geared toward families (parenting books, family cookbooks, crafting books and more) and a designated place for Community Connections, offering information from other community organizations focused on families, will also be added.
These updates to layout and furnishings will make the new space a place where families can connect, explore and learn together. The new space will have a new name, too! Watch for the announcement later this spring. Funding for these renovations comes from a New York State Aid for Library Construction grant, a bequest for the estate of Mrs. Jeanne Z. Dunn, and a grant from the Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation and the D.W. French Foundation. Updates will be posted to the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and website (seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan).
We would love to hear from you! Do you have a favorite memory of the Children’s Room or a photo that you would like to share? Send us an email to seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org. Responses will be shared on our Facebook page and website.
Upcoming this March for children and families:
Check out these popup virtual programs for children! Each week something new will be posted to the library's Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary). Here are the highlights:
• Join Miss Jill for our Take & Make and Virtual Storytime. Each session has a different theme! Families will be invited to pick up a kit prior to the storytime, including a copy of the featured book and a craft to do afterward. This is a bi-weekly program. The next session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Email jhand@seymourlib.org to register.
• Lego Club has gone virtual! Dig out your Legos at home and join Miss Jill for a virtual Lego night. There will be a different building challenge each session. This bi-weekly program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 9 and 23. Email jhand@seymourlib.org to register. It is for ages 5-10. Want to participate, but don't have Legos? Let Miss Jill know when you register, and we will provide some for you to pick up at the library.
• New this month: Mystery Book Club for kids at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 10 and 24. Email jhand@seymourlib.org for more information.
Even more programs and activities will be shared on the library’s Facebook page this month. Stay tuned!
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.