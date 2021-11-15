Seymour Library: Dinosaurs, Dungeons & Dragons and more news

We know that this is a hard time of year to stay up-to-date, with the impending holidays, planning, cleaning, baking, school events — to name a few things that make up our busy schedules. Here is a quick rundown of everything happening at the library.

Dino-Vember

It is Dino-Vember at Seymour Library! Explore dinosaurs all month long with fun activities and books! Did someone say dinosaur invasion?! There are three dinosaurs hiding in the library: Book-o-Saurus Rex, Veloc-o-Reader and Story-a-Saurus. Find all three and win a prize during this fun scavenger hunt.

Don’t forget to check out our dinosaur-themed book display for children. Featuring dino-mite reads like:

• "Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug" by Jonathan Stutzman

• "Duck, Duck, Dinosaur" by Kallie George

• "The Worrysaurus" by Rachel Bright

• "Dinosaur vs. The Library" by Bob Shea

• "That's What Dinosaurs Do" by Jory John

And more — available to check out with your library card!

November take-and-makes

Families have been roaring over the library’s take-and-make storytime kits! Here are two new kits that you can gobble up this November.

Dino take-and-make: These dinosaur-themed take-and-make kits are filled with fun hands-on activities, plus a copy of "Pete the Cat: Cavecat Pete" by James Dean. They're available starting Monday, Nov. 15. Drop into the library and grab a kit while supplies last.

Turkey race take-and-make: Sprint to the library for this fun take-and-make kit filled with fall-themed activities, crafts and a copy of "The Great Turkey Race" by Steve Metzger. They're available starting Saturday, Nov. 20. Drop into the library and grab a kit while supplies last.

Dungeons & Dragons club

Calling all adventurers and heroes! Will you accept the quest? The library is starting up a new Dungeons & Dragons club and is looking for interested players. No experience is required; it's for ages 13 and older. Bring your sense of imagination, fair play and creativity! Visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/dungeons-and-dragons-club and fill out a short survey to register! We will announce the date and location of the club in the new year.

Explore local history

The History Discovery Center is now open by appointment! Researchers can access our historical collections from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Please note: Due to COVID-19 precautions, appointments are required and are limited to one individual (or two individuals from the same household) at a time for a 30-minute period.

Properly worn masks are required. Please call (315) 252-2571 or email localhistory@seymourlib.org to make an appointment.

Online research assistance is still available. Email your research questions to localhistory@seymourlib.org.

Stay up-to-date

For the latest library news, follow Seymour Library on Facebook (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) or sign up for the library’s e-newsletter, which features the latest library news, program announcements, staff picks and more. Send us an email to seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org and we will sign you up!

Other library news

Annual Report

The long-awaited 2019-2020 Annual Report is now available online! Every year, library staff create an annual report that spotlights everything that happened at the library in the previous year, from collections to programs, community connections to construction. In an effort to be conscious of the environment, we are encouraging individuals to utilize the online version. Download your digital copy today at seymourlibrary.org/annual-report. Print copies are also available at the library’s main desk.

Library receives grant

Seymour Library is pleased to announce the Seymour Public Library District has been awarded over $17,000 in funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act provides monies to institutions across 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to support the role of museums and libraries in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Seymour Library's project was a selected finalist from a total of 572 applicants.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the community's need for technology, access and digital skills grew exponentially, and this transition to online services and activities will continue even as the crisis subsides. The library's Digital Inclusion and Enhancement Project is a direct response to this shift and the resulting digital divide for many members of the community. The project consists of two parts: first, enhancing the library's website for greater ease of use, additional content and increased accessibility; and second, creating a mobile classroom that will allow the library to reach out to the community with digital literacy classes and other programs.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0