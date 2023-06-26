Discover Summer at Seymour Library July 8 through Aug. 19, and explore kindness, friendship and nature with storytimes, science programs, book to movie club and more! The fun starts on Saturday, July 8, with a Camp Kindness Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include Discover Summer registration, stuffed animal adoption, "Chalk the Library with Kindness," storytimes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.), and crafts.

IMAGINE Storytime (11 a.m. Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Aug. 7 and 14): Families will engage in stories, songs, and movement together during this fun and interactive storytime focused on nature, friendship, and kindness! For ages 2 to 5, but all ages welcome. No registration required.

Camp STEAM (1 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8 and 15): Capt. Ducky is back and ready to explore the great outdoors! Join the adventure and discover nature through storytelling, games and lots of science and art activities. For ages 8 to 12, but all ages welcome. No registration required.

Sensory Storytime (11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16): Bring your little ones to this sensory storytime designed for ages 2 and younger. This special storytime focuses on sensory development and engagement through songs, fingerplay and movement activities. No registration required.

Reading Ranger 1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16): Learn about the life of Harriet Tubman while exploring nature during this interactive storytime with the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. For ages 6 to 11, but all ages welcome. No registration required.

Summer Storytime at the Owasco Playground (5 p.m. Wednesdays): Seymour Library will be at the Owasco Playground, 6 Bristol Avenue, for Summer Storytime, July through August.

Book to Movie Club (every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.): Book to Movie Club is back! Families will borrow a copy of the featured book to read together at home. Then join us at Seymour Library for a screening of the film and book discussion. For ages 8 to 12, but all ages welcome. Please register in the Family Space or by calling (315) 252-2571. Topics are:

July 13: "Charlotte’s Web" by E.B. White

July 27: "A Bear Called Paddington" by Michael Bond

Aug. 10: "Mr. Popper’s Penguins" by Richard Atwater

Aug. 24: "How to Train Your Dragon" by Cressida Cowell

Family Fun Nights (every other Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.): Summer fun for the whole family! Family Fun Nights will include games, art and everyone’s favorite, Pokémon! No registration required. Themes are:

July 21: Bingo Nigh

Aug. 4: Tiny Art Show

Aug. 18: Pokémon Extravaganza!

Pokémon Club (2 p.m. Saturdays, July 22 and Aug. 12): Play "Pokémon Go" with fellow trainers on a PokéWalk! Bring a device that is Wi-Fi compatible to connect to our library hotspot or take turns on the library’s device. For ages 7 and older. For meet-up location, please call the library at (315) 252-2571.

Storytime Explorers (11 a.m. Saturdays, July 15, 22 and 29, and Aug. 5, 12 and 19): Calling all explorers! Bring your curiosity and join us for a special storytime led by local community guests! For ages 6 to 11, but all ages welcome. No registration required.

Music at the library: Experience a variety of instruments and music during this free concert series at Seymour Library. For all ages. No registration required. Featuring:

5:30 p.m. Monday, July 24: Annie Sheng, Banduria and Okinawan Sanshin. Learn about the culture and history of two stringed instruments: the 14-stringed Filipino banduria and the three-stringed Okinawan sanshin with Annie Sheng, member of 14Strings! Cornell Filipino Rondalla.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Steven Banks, classical saxophone. The Skaneateles Festival in collaboration with Seymour Library and with the support of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, are proud to present an evening with Steven Banks. Enjoy the sounds of the classical saxophone in the library’s garden.

(In case of rain, the concert will be held inside the library.)

For more information about Steven Banks, please visit skanfest.org/2023/02/08/steven-banks.

Don’t forget to check out the StoryWalk at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., and returning this year, a StoryWalk at the Owasco Playground, 6 Bristol Ave. New books will be added through August!

For more upcoming library programs, visit seymourlibrary.org.

Seymour Library is grateful to the generous donors who make our summer reading program possible. Major funding for the summer reading program comes from the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County and the Friends of Seymour Library.