It’s easy to get wrapped up in your day-to-day schedule: Getting the kids up on time for school, doctors' appointments, work meetings, holiday plans lurking in the not-too-distant future. Take some time off from your busy schedule and practice some self-care at Seymour Library.
Unwind with a movie! Movie Mondays are back this October with new releases and book-inspired films, including "The Bookshop" (2017), "Dark Places" (2015) and more. Films will be screened in the library’s new classroom at 1 p.m. Mondays. For a complete list of titles and times, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.
Interested in horror? Join us at the library after hours for Thriller Thursdays. Films will feature classic horror characters and will be screened in the library’s new classroom. Halloween-themed refreshments will be provided. Films will start at 7 p.m.; please arrive at the library by 6:45 p.m. to sign in. For a complete list of titles and times, visit the library’s website.
Lights, Camera, Social Action! This monthly film and discussion series, brought to you by ARISE and Seymour Library, spotlights different social issues, with the goal of raising public awareness around disabilities and creating a community dialogue. Join us at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a screening of "Mimi and Dona: An Aging Mother Cares for Her Disabled Daughter" (one hour).
Can’t make it to the movie? Some of the films are available to screen on Kanopy, a free (with your library card) online streaming service. Visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary to find out more.
Seymour Library offers a variety of different book clubs for all interests — the perfect way to relax.
Celebrate Ethnic Heritage Month during the Monday Nightcap Book Chat book club at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Bring in a cookbook that is important to your family or yourself, plus a dish to pass, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Cayuga County Historian Ruth Bradley will also present “What is a Recipe Story?”
Enjoy mysteries? Find out whodunit at the Coffee & Crime Book Club at noon the second Tuesday of the month. Up next: The Bruno, Chief of Police series by Martin Walker at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Seymour Library.
Dive into the past with Tea & Tales Book Club. Read a mix of historical fiction and the classics at noon the third Tuesday of each month. Up next: "Bellewether" by Susanna Kearsley at noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Seymour Library.
Explore local, American and world history during History Book Club. This nonfiction book club meets at 11 a.m. the third Saturday of the month. Up next: "Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr." by Ron Chernow on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Seymour Library.
Try a new genre or check a book off your reading challenge list with the Read More Book Club. This book club picks titles in support of the library’s reading challenge and meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn. Up next: A ghost story at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. To find out more about the library’s reading challenge, visit seymourlibrary.org/read-more.
Like to read a little bit of everything? The Coffee and Conversation Book Club reads a wide assortment of books, fiction and nonfiction, and meets at 10:30 a.m. the last Thursday of the month. Up next: "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Seymour Library.
Or maybe your ideal way to de-stress is alone with a good book. Cozy up with some autumn tales available for checkout at Seymour Library:
• "Autumn" by Ali Smith
• "When Autumn Leaves" by Amy S. Foster
• "Wicked Autumn" by G.M. Malliet
• "First Frost" by Sarah Addison Allen
• "The Spook in the Stacks" by Eva Gates
• "Pumpkin Roll" by Josi S. Kilpack
• "An Event in Autumn" by Henning Mankell
• "Autumn Killing" by Mons Kallentoft
• "The Autumn Bride" by Anne Gracie
• "The Bakeshop at Pumpkin and Spice" by Donna Kaufman
• "Dating You, Hating You" by Christina Lauren
• "The Cottage on Pumpkin and Vine"
• "Autumn Bones" by Jacqueline Carey
• "Miki Falls: Autumn" by Mark Crilley
Bonus tip: Stream some relaxing music from Hoopla, a free online streaming service available with your library card.
Stay up to date and visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org for the latest library news!