Seymour Library: From discovering this summer to discussing food and more this fall

As the summer season begins to wrap up and we shift to back-to-school mode, we want to take a minute to thank all of the families who discovered with us this summer at Seymour Library.

Over 250 families registered for Discover Summer: Oceans of Possibilities, 219 new library cards were issued, and more than 400 sea creatures were adopted by children, who promised to read to their new friends all summer long.

We had fun discovering navigation, mapping, secret codes and more with Capt. Ducky during Pirate STEAM, diving into stories about friendship, feelings and fish during Ocean Storytime, and learning about the life of Harriet Tubman while exploring nature with Ranger Kim from the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park! Special guests included local author Joni Lincoln, who shared her book “Maud, the Erie House Dog," Colleen Keefer from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and 4-H.

Not to mention the programs for adults, which included chair yoga on the lawn, book clubs, lectures and more. Over 80 programs and outreach events were offered in July and August!

The fun doesn’t stop with summer! Continue to discover and explore this fall at Seymour Library with programs and resources for all ages.

IMAGINE Storytime: IMAGINE Storytime is back! Families will engage in stories, songs and movement together during this fun and interactive storytime at 11 a.m. every Monday starting Sept. 12! Themes will include “Back to School,” “Talk Like A Pirate Day” and “Mindfulness & Sloths." For ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome.

Books & Babies: Check out our newest storytime, Books & Babies, every Wednesday starting Sept. 14. This lap-sit storytime is for newborns (birth to 18 months) and their caregivers and will focus on encouraging early literacy skills through books, songs, movement and discovery.

Storytime Explorers: Bring your curiosity and join us for this special storytime led by local community guests. For ages 6 to 12, but all ages are welcome. Upcoming Storytime Explorers: 11 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10 and 24. We will announce our storytime guests on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SeymourLibrary.

StoryWalk at Seymour Library: Missed the StoryWalk at Hoopes Park? We will be resharing all of your favorite StoryWalk books at Seymour Library this fall. Take a stroll through the library’s gardens and read a story at the same time.

The James Webb Space Telescope: NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Jim Rienhardt will present a talk on the James Webb Space Telescope at Seymour Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Explore images captured by the telescope and learn about its operation. This presentation will include models and demonstrations. For adults and teens, but all ages welcome.

Reading and Discussion Series: "The Serious Side of Food": Explore "The Serious Side of Food" during this four-part reading and discussion series facilitated by David Connelly. Participants will read a mix of fiction and narrative nonfiction works, selected by noted restaurant critic Mimi Sheraton, that focus on the food industry, healthy eating, diet fads and the politics and culture of food. Copies of the selected books will be available at Seymour Library. Please email jkolb@seymourlib.org to register and reserve a copy of the first book, “Diet Cults: The Surprising Fallacy at the Core of Nutrition Fads and a Guide to Healthy Eating for the Rest of Us" by Matt Fitzgerald. Session one takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. This program was funded by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information about “The Serious Side of Food” reading and discussion series, please visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.

Looking for more hands-on learning opportunities?

Explore new worlds with Seymour Library’s Discover and Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits that allow you to visit the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Schweinfurth Art Center, Seward House Museum, the Sciencenter, the Museum of the Earth or the Cayuga Nature Center.

Or check out one of the library’s other special collections: learning backpacks, Playaway Wonderbooks, games, cake pans, hot spots (yes, you can borrow the internet), technology tools (did you know that the library has a telescope?) and more!

For more information about the Discover and Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Passes, visit seymourlibrary.org/museum-passes.