The Friends of Seymour Library seek gardens in Auburn for a new Summer Garden Tour that will take place Sunday, July 9.

The tour will begin at Hoopes Park, where maps identifying each location on the tour will be distributed. The tour will end at the library, where there will be refreshments, an art exhibit and drawings for prizes.

Those interested in having their gardens be part of the tour, or those who would like to sponsor the tour, can contact committee chair Lynda DeOrio at seymourfriends@seymourlib.org by April 10.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available after June 1 at the library and online at seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.