Seymour Library: Halloween reads and referendum information

The leaves are falling and books are calling! Looking to fall into your next great read? Seymour Library has you covered with a variety of book clubs and thrilling staff picks perfect for the season.

Love historical fiction? Try the Tea & Tales Book Club! This month, the club gets spooky with a historical fiction ghost story! Join us at noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, to chat about "The Broken Girls" by Simone St. James. Email me at jkolb@seymourlib.org for meeting information and to register.

Have you accepted the challenge? The Read More Book Club picks titles in support of the library’s reading challenge. This month's topic: a book featuring a superhero. Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, as we fly away with our favorite superhero reads! Email Lisa at lcarr@seymourlib.org for meeting information and to register. Learn more about the library’s Read More! Reading Challenge at seymourlibrary.org/read-more.

The Coffee and Conversation Book Club is back, and it has gone virtual! Join us at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom. This month's book: "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune. Email me at jkolb@seymourlib.org for meeting information and to register.

Ready to start sleuthing? Find out whodunit during Coffee and Crime Book Club at noon Tuesday, Nov. 9. Participants can pick any book from Cora Harrison’s Burren Mysteries series to read! Email Leigh at lromano@seymourlib.org for meeting information and to register.

For more information about Seymour Library’s book clubs, visit our “For Readers” page at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers.

October is the perfect month to read something thrilling. From thrillers and horror to true crime and “thriller-lite,” library staff have you covered with some of our favorite reads.

Check out these page-turning thrillers:

• "Local Woman Missing" by Mary Kubica

• "The Whisper Man" by Alex North

• "Girl, 11" by Amy Suiter Clarke

• "The Sun Down Motel" by Simone St. James

• "The Push" by Ashley Audrain

• "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides

• "The Night She Disappeared" by Lisa Jewell

• "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Looking for something a little less intense? Try these “thriller-lite” novels, a mix of fiction, cozy mysteries and romance:

• "Wildland" by Rebecca Hodge

• "What If You & Me" by Roni Loren

• "Whiteout" by Adrianna Anders

• "Dial A for Aunties" by Jesse Q. Sutanto

• "Murder Most Fowl" by Donna Andrews

Or maybe you are looking for straight-up, never sleep again, horror!

• "It" by Stephen King

• "Nothing But Blackened Teeth" by Cassandra Khaw

• "Hex" by Thomas Olde Heuvelt

• "Summer Sons" by Lee Mandelo

• "House of Leaves" by Mark Z. Danielewski

Obsessed with true crime podcasts and TV shows? Try these staff-recommended true crime reads:

• "The Monster of Florence" by Douglas J. Preston

• "The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century" by Kirk W Johnson

• "If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood" by Gregg Olsen

• "In Cold Blood: A True Account of a Multiple Murder and Its Consequences" by Truman Capote

For more thrilling staff picks, visit seymourlibrary.org/staff-picks. Or visit us at the library and browse our crime (mystery), horror and true crime sections, and check out our specialty book displays featuring: cozy mysteries, scary stories for children, award-winning horror and monster reads.

Other library news

• The Seymour Public Library District will hold a budget referendum and trustee election from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For more information about the upcoming budget referendum and trustee election, including the proposed 2022 budget, voter qualifications and the availability of absentee ballots, visit seymourlibrary.org.

• Join us on the library’s front lawn from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, for a relaxing afternoon of paint by numbers, featuring a beautiful autumn print. All materials will be provided. This program is for adults and teens. Registration is required. To register, please call the library at (315) 252-2571. In case of rain, this program will be canceled and a take-and-make option will be available.

• Join the Friends of Seymour Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. Catch up with your fellow friends and find out the latest library news. For meeting information, please email me at jkolb@seymourlib.org.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

