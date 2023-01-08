Seymour Library: Help us write our next chapter!

Libraries are more than just books, they are about communities and connection! At Seymour Library, we strive to connect our community with resources (including books) and programming, whether it be storytimes or chair yoga, lectures on local history or technology assistance. To provide these services and resources, we need to hear from you.

Please take a moment to fill out a brief survey, available on the library’s website (seymourlibrary.org) or in print at the library.

Let us know about your library experience and what you would like to see at Seymour Library in the future.

Complete the survey by Jan. 20 and be entered into a random drawing for a $100 Visa gift card!

Looking to discover a new interest or hobby in 2023? Seymour Library has you covered with a variety of free programs, including chair yoga, meditation, painting with acrylics, fiber arts, travelogues, digital literacy workshops and more!

De-stress after the busy holiday season with a chair yoga or meditation class!

• Chair yoga: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25. The library, in partnership with the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, will be offering chair yoga classes with instructor Wendy Vitale at the Carriage House Theater, behind 203 Genesee St., Auburn. No registration is required.

• Meditation: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26. Discover inner peace, relaxation and relief from stress through both guided and silent meditation with certified meditation leader Joe Sarnicola at Seymour Library. No registration is required.

Get inspired by other artists at one of Seymour Library’s painting or fiber arts drop-in social clubs!

• CREATE! 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Join other artists at the library for painting with acrylics. Bring your current project or start a new creation! Supplies will be provided. No registration is required.

• The Seymour Stitchers: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. The library’s newest fiber arts group, The Seymour Stitchers, is a drop-in social group where you can bring your current project (knitting, crochet, sewing, ect.) and chat with friends while you stitch. No registration is required.

Planning to travel more in 2023? Escape from winter with Seymour Library’s new travelogue series!

• "The California Coast": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Take a trip along the California coast with Tom Henry!

• "W.H. Seward's Travels Around the World": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Journey through time during this presentation focused on William H. Seward’s 1870-1871 travels with guest speaker Kate Grindstaff, education and outreach coordinator at the Seward House Museum.

• "Warm Places": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23. From Malta, Sicily, and Rome to Death Valley and Mesa Verde National Park, Tom Henry will take you around the world during this travelogue focused on warm-weather travel destinations.

Stay-tuned for more travelogues that will be announced on the library’s website, seymourlibrary.org. These programs are part of the After Hours Lecture Series made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library.

Received a computer or tablet device over the holiday season? Check out these upcoming free digital literacy workshops funded by the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive:

• Cybersecurity Basics: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Learn the basics of cybersecurity and the best practices for navigating safely online. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

• Resume Basics: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Learn the basics of resume development. Registration is required.

For more information about upcoming digital literacy workshops, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/digital-literacy-series.

Read More! 2023 Reading Challenge

Maybe your 2023 goal is to read more— if so, Seymour Library’s Read More! 2023 Reading Challenge is for you. Read More! 2023 invites you to read 12 books throughout the year. Each of the 12 suggested categories will have a second bonus category, so you can pick if you want to read “this or that.” For example, choose to read a book that makes you laugh or a book about a family.

To explore this year's categories, browse book suggestions and download the 2023 reading log (which is also available to pick up at the library), visit seymourlibrary.org/read-more.

Make sure to fill out your reading log and return it to the library by January 2024 to be entered to win a grand prize.

For a complete list of upcoming programs, visit the library’s events page at seymourlibrary.org/events-classes.