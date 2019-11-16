The fall season always has me stocking up on books, getting ready for the cold winter months ahead. Finding a new author in a favorite genre or trying out something completely different can be daunting. Where do you start? Here are five tips to help you "fall" into your next good book!
1. For readers.
The "for readers" section of the library website (seymourlibrary.org/for-readers) is the perfect place to start when contemplating what to read next.
Book clubs: The library offers five different books clubs that read a variety of topics. Find out what our book clubs are reading now. You can also scroll past the current reads to browse what our book groupers (groupies?) have read in the past.
Read More! Reading challenges have become super popular in the past few years, and our amazing staff created the Read More! reading challenge for our readers. Read 26 books (if you include the bonus categories) in one year by selecting titles from specific categories. The reading log and a ton of suggestions for each category can be found in the Read More! section on our website. Stay tuned for our 2020 categories!
Staff picks: Ever wonder what library staff is reading?
Best-sellers: Don’t get The New York Times, but want to know what’s on the list? Browse the list and if something catches your eye, click on it. You’ll link to the library catalog, where you can place a hold on the title.
New and upcoming books gives you a chance to see what new releases will soon be hitting the library’s shelves. There’s also a link to subscribe to Wowbrary, a weekly e-newsletter that lets you know what books, magazines or movies were added to the library collection during the week.
NextReads: A monthly (or bimonthly) newsletter that delivers reading recommendations right to your inbox. You can choose from more than 25 different genres or topics, such as armchair travel, pop culture, audiobooks or children's books.
2. Scroll further
Just finished a book that you loved and want to read something just like it? Type the title into the library’s online catalog, click the "full display" option and then scroll down to discover readalikes, other books in the series, reader reviews, book excerpts and more. Links to Novelist and Goodreads allow readers to further explore what to read next.
3. eLibrary
Seymour Library offers a variety of online resources with our eLibrary.
Do you love Hoopla? We do, too. In 2020, Seymour Library will continue offering Hoopla, while the Finger Lakes Library System will no longer offer the service system-wide. What does this mean? If you already have a Seymour Library card and Hoopla account, you can continue to check out the great digital content from Hoopla. Those without Seymour Library cards may need to check with their local library to see if Hoopla is available there.
Haven’t tried Hoopla yet? Instantly stream music, comic books, e-audiobooks, e-books and music.
Visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary to get started and explore more great streaming options including OverDrive, Kanopy and RBdigital.
4. For kids
Looking for new ways to encourage your kids to read? The library offers access to a variety of tools to encourage learning and discovery for children and teens in our community.
Reading comes to life with library story times! Get interactive with stories, songs and movement activities. For upcoming story times, visit the library’s website.
Listen and read along with one of the library’s Playaway book packs! Each book pack includes a book and audio device.
Have you tried TumbleBook Library? Watch and listen along as children’s stories from around the world are read aloud. This online resource is free (with your library card) and available on the library’s website under eLibrary.
5. Around the library
Walking through the library and wondering what to read?
Displays around the library feature different book themes. Current themes include “Read Around the World: Denmark,” “NaNoWriMo,” “Read More! A Book about Family” and staff picks.
Ask us! Library staff are always happy to recommend a book.
Seymour Library’s fiction collection is broken up into browsable categories, including horror, romance, crime, sci-fi and fantasy, urban fiction, westerns and inspirational fiction.
Grab a newsletter. The library’s newsletter not only features upcoming programs, but offers book recommendations.
Bonus tip: Maybe you are looking to write someone’s next good book. The library’s new Writers’ Roundtable will be meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 and 26. Join fellow writers for an evening of discussion, constructive criticism and, of course, writing.