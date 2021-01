Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed until further notice due to repairs on its heating system.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary. Its book drop is also open for returns.

The library, located at 176-178 Genesee St., will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

