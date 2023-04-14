Seymour Library in Auburn is entering the final phase of repairing and renovating the roof of the historic Case Memorial Building where the library is located.

The phase will include removing the building's 120-year-old skylight and installing a replica of the original as a replacement, as well as replacing the metal roofing and gutter/drain system, adding insulation, repairing water-damaged infrastructure and completing associated brick and stone masonry work.

A building condition survey by Bell & Spina Architects determined the building's leaking roof and skylight were its "most concerning physical deficiency," the library said in a news release. The leaking placed both the historic building and the library's collections at risk, and had the potential to interrupt library services.

The Seymour Library Foundation, which owns the building, then underwrote the $1 million capital project being completed this month. The design was developed by Beardsley Architects + Engineers and is helping manage the renovation project, and C&S Companies is the general contractor. The project was approved by the New York State Historic Preservation Office and Auburn's Historic Resources Review Board.

For more information about the project, visit seymourlibrary.org/seymour-library-foundation-roof-project.