Mark your calendars! This June, Seymour Library will offer a variety of free programs for lifelong learners, including a film and discussion series in celebration of Juneteenth, an evening with local picture book and young adult authors, a lecture on the development of political parties, workshops on home safety and finances for caregivers, and more!

Seymour Library joins other Auburn sites in celebrating Juneteenth with programs all month long!

"Black Thought, Voices, and Action": Explore Black history and culture during this film and discussion series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Films will focus on artists and innovators, including photographer, writer and director Gordon Parks, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and jazz pianist, arranger and composer Mary Lou Williams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

A short discussion will follow each film. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Seymour Library. No registration is required.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/black-thought-voices-and-action.

This event is funded in part with the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration. Additional funding comes from the Friends of Seymour Library.

After Hours Film Series: Juneteenth: This documentary series will focus on the life and work of political activist Angela Davis and the Black power movement at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13; singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; and novelist and Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

No registration is required. This program is made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library.

For more information on this year's Juneteenth celebration and programs happening around Auburn, visit equalrightsheritage.com/juneteenth.

Check out the library’s After Hours Lecture series for programs with guest speakers, including historians and authors.

Development of Political Parties: Trace the roots of today’s political parties with historian Tom Henry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Author’s Corner: Picture and young adult: Connect with local authors during Seymour Library’s Author’s Corner. Discover the world of picture books and young adult fiction with local authors Dorothy Callahan, Heidi Nightengale, Joni Lincoln and Laurie Gifford Adams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

Books will be available to purchase. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Seymour Library. No registration is required.

Seymour Library’s Author’s Corner series will run through July. Enjoy readings by local authors and get a behind-the-scenes look at their writing process. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/authors-corner-series.

The After Hours Lecture series is made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library. To learn more about the Friends, visit seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.

Connect with community organizations at the library and learn about home safety, discover helpful tips on managing finances as a caregiver, and receive health insurance assistance.

"How Safe is Your Home?" Learn tips and tricks on home safety with a Cayuga County Health Department representative during this free workshop at Seymour Library at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5. Topics include lead exposure, fire safety, residential injuries, pest control and more. Participants will be given freebies and can sign up for a free home safety check. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

The Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program is a free program provided by the Cayuga County Health Department in partnership with the Auburn Fire Department and Cayuga Community Health Network.

"Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances": If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place. Join a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association at Seymour Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future costs and the benefits of early planning. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

Health insurance assistance: A New York State of Health navigator will be at Seymour Library from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 6; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 27. Drop in or call (315) 252-7291 ext. 222 to schedule an appointment for assistance with signing up for health insurance through the health plan marketplace.

For more upcoming library programs, visit seymourlibrary.org/events-classes.