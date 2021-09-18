Seymour Library: Library offers much more than books

Did you know that with your Seymour Library card you have access to books from 33 different libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System? That you can check out hands-on resources, including Learning Backpacks, Wonderbooks, Mental Health Wellness Backpacks, Caregiver Kits and more? Or that you can stream thousands of movies and books, get online homework help, or explore your family history with our digital collections? Did you know that in 2020 the library added new services including Curbside Pickup and Books-By-Mail? Or that we went fine free, to better serve our library community? Sign up for your Seymour Library card this September (Library Card Sign-up Month) and start exploring resources for all ages!