Seymour Library: Library offers much more than books

Did you know that with your Seymour Library card you have access to books from 33 different libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System? That you can check out hands-on resources, including Learning Backpacks, Wonderbooks, Mental Health Wellness Backpacks, Caregiver Kits and more? Or that you can stream thousands of movies and books, get online homework help, or explore your family history with our digital collections? Did you know that in 2020 the library added new services including Curbside Pickup and Books-By-Mail? Or that we went fine free, to better serve our library community? Sign up for your Seymour Library card this September (Library Card Sign-up Month) and start exploring resources for all ages!
For students and their families, Seymour Library offers a variety of hands-on and online resources to encourage learning and discovery — all available with your library card!
• Learning Backpacks offer families a chance to explore a variety of topics with books and hands-on activities. Topics include insects, butterflies, fossils, building houses, gardening and more!
• Kids InfoBits, Opposing Viewpoints in Context, Mango Languages, NoveList K-8 Plus are just some of the online databases available to use with your library card. Learn a new language, get some homework help, or find your next great read!
• As we navigate through the stress of another school year during a pandemic, the library’s Mental Health Wellness Backpacks and Healing Library offer families a hands-on way to work through difficult topics and practice self-care.
Learn more about the library’s hands-on and online resources for educational exploration and homeschooling at www.seymourlibrary.org/homeschool.
Bonus Tip: If you are an educator who teaches within the Auburn Enlarged City School District, including public and parochial schools, you can apply for an educators card, which will give you access to all of the library’s collections.
For lifelong learners looking to discover a new hobby or interest, check out one of the library’s Discover! Kits. These kits cover a range of interests including candle making, cake decorating, bird watching, home improvement (yes, you can check out power tools at the library!) and more. The best part, you can explore everything for free with your library card! Check out the library’s Discover! Kit collection at www.seymourlibrary.org/tools/discover-kits.
For researchers, your library card gives you access to HeritageQuest, which offers materials for researching family histories and American culture with indexes of genealogy resources and original page images. It includes over 20,000 books, the entire U.S. Federal Census from 1790-1940, city directories, Freedman’s Bank Records, Revolutionary War Pension Records and more.
Although the library’s History Discovery Center is unavailable to researchers during the construction in the new Family Space (scheduled to be completed in October), research assistance is available online. Email us your research questions to localhistory@seymourlib.org or call us at (315) 252-2571.
Discover more resources for genealogy and family history, including a digital archive of newspapers and scrapbooks at www.seymourlibrary.org/local-history/collections.
For caregivers, the library has a new resource, Caregiver Kits. These kits are filled with memory-stimulating images and activities that caregivers can use to engage those suffering from memory loss. Get a preview of the kits and put them on hold by visiting www.seymourlibrary.org/caregiver-kits.
And we didn’t forget readers!
• Spark a love of reading! Wonderbooks are an all-in-one audiobook (the audio is built into the book!) and a great resource for children who are learning how to read. For online read aloud options, try TumbleBook Library. Watch and listen along as children’s stories from around the world are read. Or check out Miss Jill’s Virtual Reading Corner for a variety of stories read aloud by actors and celebrities (www.seymourlibrary.org/virtual-reading-corner).
• For readers looking for digital options, check out our eLibrary featuring ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more at www.seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.
• Did you know that homebound individuals with a library card in Cayuga County, who want to receive a free monthly mail delivery of books and some media (audiobooks and DVDs), can request Seymour Library’s Books-By-Mail Service? For qualifications, the application, and more information, please visit www.seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.
All these resources and more are available with your library card! Sign up for your library card today online or in-person at the library. To learn more about signing up for a library card online visit www.seymourlibrary.org/using-the-library/how-to/get-a-library-card.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.