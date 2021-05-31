Seymour Library: Longer hours, bigger games and more

We are excited to announce that starting Tuesday, June 1, Seymour Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. That means more hours for you to visit us this summer!

Planning some family fun this summer? Seymour Library has you covered.

While visiting the library, make sure to check out some of our special collections, including hands-on learning backpacks, giant lawn games, local state park passes and more!

Explore outer space, gardening, cooking, nature, fossils and more with our learning backpacks! Each backpack contains books and materials that allow families to explore different topics together. Take your exploration to the next level by planning a stargazing night with the library’s telescope, or set up your next science experiment with our microscope.

For some "big" family fun, try our giant games collection: Tumbling Timbers, Giant 4 in a Row, cornhole, giant dominoes and more. We also have board games for all ages, perfect for those rainy days and family game nights. Explore our games collections at seymourlibrary.org/games.