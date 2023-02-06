Almost a year ago, Seymour Library’s Jeanne Z. and Richard S. Dunn Family Space opened to the public after being closed for renovations and updates. Thank you to everyone who has made the first year in the new space a success! Since the Family Space opened last Valentine’s Day, families have joined us for over 150 programs, including the library’s Discover Summer (summer reading) series, storytimes, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programs, DIY drop-in craft activities, the Fall Festival, family fun nights, school tours of the library and more!

The fun continues this February with even more programs for families to enjoy together. What better way to celebrate National Library Lovers’ Month than a trip to your local library!

IMAGINE Storytime: 11 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27

Families will engage in stories, songs and movement together during this fun and interactive storytime at Seymour Library! This month’s themes include: “Opposites," “Valentine’s," “Birds," and “Polar Bears." For ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Books & Babies: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22

Bring your little ones to this lap-sit storytime for newborns (18 months and younger). This special storytime focuses on encouraging early literacy skills through books, songs, movement and discovery. No registration is required.

Pokémon Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

This new club will be a place to meet fellow Pokémon trainers — to learn and have fun discovering all things Pokémon! Each month we will complete different Pokémon activities. Bring your own Pokémon trading cards, or borrow some from the library. For ages 7 and older, but all ages are welcome! Registration is not required.

Winter break: Craft-a-palooza!

Looking for some activities to do together as a family over winter break? Seymour Library has you covered with daily drop-in craft activities. Each day will feature a different theme! Crafts will be available while supplies last:

• Monday, Feb. 20: Nature crafts: Create a paper cactus using your own handprint or use beads and a pipe cleaner to make a friendly snake!

• Tuesday, Feb. 21: Bookmark it! Don’t lose your page! Design your own monster or bookworm-themed bookmark.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22: Book-inspired! These activities are inspired by some of our favorite books! Make a paper chain caterpillar, a handprint pigeon, and more. Then, check out one of the stories that inspired these activities!

• Thursday, Feb. 23: Cat crafts: Use popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, and paper to create a cat! Then, "paws" to read to your new feline friend!

• Friday, Feb. 24: Paper folding crafts: Use your imagination to create fish, snails, or snakes out of paper!

To stay up-to-date on programs happening in the Family Space, visit seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Looking for an evening out? Check out the library’s “After Hours” Lecture Series made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library.

Travelogue: "W.H. Seward's Travels Around the World": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Journey through time during this presentation focused on William H. Seward’s 1870-1871 travels at the end of his life. Kate Grindstaff, education and outreach coordinator at the Seward House Museum, will highlight Seward’s final travels and the best-selling book he produced with the help of Olive Risley. Explore how Seward was a citizen of the world and an early advocate of American globalization and empire.

"1903: A Historical Review": 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Explore the year 1903 with historian Tom Henry at Seymour Library. In 1903, Theodore Roosevelt was president, the silent film “The Great Train Robbery” debuted, Orville and Wilbur Wright were the first to fly a controlled, powered and sustained heavier-than-air airplane, Jack London's novel “The Call of the Wild” and Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin” were published, and Seymour Library opened at its new location, 176 Genesee St., in the Case Memorial Building, on New Year's Day. Join us in celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Case Memorial Building (home of Seymour Library) and stay tuned for more events throughout the year.

Visit Seymour Library’s events page, seymourlibrary.org/events-classes, for more upcoming programs, including the Movie Monday film series, Scrabble Club, chair yoga, meditation and more!

Interested in learning more about the Friends of Seymour Library? Join the Friends at their monthly meeting and get-together at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Seymour Library. Learn about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. Or check the Friends out online at seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.