Say “so long” to winter and spring into a new season with programs for all ages at Seymour Library. From the moons of the solar system to technology classes for lifelong learners and crafternoon for kids — there is something for everyone this April at the library!

Seymour Library’s After Hours Lecture Series connects the community with historians, authors and guest speakers on a variety of topics. This month, travel through the solar system and enjoy poetry with local authors!

• "Moons Of The Solar System": Did you know that some moons are more planet-like than Mercury? Discover the "Moons of the Solar System" with NASA Solar System Ambassador Jim Rienhardt at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Learn interesting facts about moons, large and small, including the potential for life.

• Author’s Corner: Celebrate National Poetry Month with local poets Mary Gardner, Howard Nelson, Bobbie Dumas Panek and Joe Sarnicola at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Enjoy readings and refreshments, followed by an audience Q&A and book signing. Books will be available to purchase. This new series runs through July. Each month, a different writing genre will be spotlighted. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/authors-corner-series.

Receive technology tips during these workshops exploring Google Classroom and tablet basics:

• Google Classroom for Caregivers: Learn tips for navigating the Google Classroom platform during this class designed for caregivers with school-aged children at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

• Tablet Basics: Learn more about your new Android device, including the basic functions and common apps at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Get connected and build confidence in using your device safely. Registration is required. This program is part of a series of workshops funded by the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive. Learn more at seymourlibrary.org/digital-literacy-series.

Relax and unwind with a Japanese tea tasting, chair yoga, meditation and more!

• Japanese Tea Tasting: Experience the unique flavor of Japanese tea with Luciana Torous, owner of 3 Leaf Tea, at noon Saturday, April 29. Learn about matcha and hojicha, Japan's most well-known teas, and get to sample the differences between them. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

• Chair Yoga: The library, in partnership with the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, will be offering chair yoga classes with instructor Wendy Vitale at 3 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26, at the Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn (behind the museum). No registration is required.

• Meditation: Discover inner peace, relaxation and relief from stress through both guided and silent meditation with certified meditation leader Joe Sarnicola at Seymour Library at 2 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 and 27, at the library. No registration is required.

• Or try one of the library’s painting or fiber arts drop-in clubs. For more information about upcoming programs, visit seymourlibrary.org/events-classes.

Planning for spring break? Stop into the Family Space all week (April 3-8) for fun crafts and activities, plus a Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt. All ages are welcome! Or check out these programs happening this April in the Family Space:

• STEAM Club: Discover science, technology, engineering, art and math at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Welcome spring and celebrate Earth Day by creating colorful flower seed starters to plant outside and attract butterflies and hummingbirds. For ages 8-12, but all ages welcome. Please register in the Family Space or by calling the library at (315) 252-2571.

• Crafternoon for Kids: DIY at the library during Crafternoon for Kids! Celebrate Earth Day by creating a koi fish on a water lily pond using recycled materials at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. For ages 8-12, but all ages are welcome. Registration is required.

• Chess Club for Kids: Interested in learning how to play chess? Check out Chess Club for Kids at Seymour Library every Saturday in April! For ages 7 and up. Registration is required.

For upcoming programs in the Family Space, visit seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Celebrate National Library Week (April 24-29) with the Friends of Seymour Library. The Friends will be holding a pop-up book sale and serving refreshments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — stop in and say hello!

Join the Friends for a special friendship-themed storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Children and their families will receive a take-and-make kit, including a book and hands-on activities! For ages 4 to 7, but all ages are welcome.

To learn more about the Friends, visit seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.