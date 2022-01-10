Seymour Library: More ways to read more in 2022

Looking to read more in 2022? Seymour Library’s Read More! 2022 Reading Challenge is back, but with a new twist! We understand that reading challenges (or even setting aside time to read) can be daunting and hard to fit into a busy schedule. So this year, we have shortened the library’s reading challenge to 12 books! That is only one book (audiobooks, graphic novels and magazines count!) a month.

To make the challenge even easier, we have added a bonus category each month, so you can pick if you want to read “this or that." In January, read a picture book or a book featuring family. In February, read the first book you touch on a shelf with your eyes closed, or a book that was recommended to you. If you are looking for more of a challenge, complete all 24 categories!

Already stressing about which books you will pick? Don’t worry, we have you covered. We will share book suggestions for each category throughout the year on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and Instagram (instagram.com/seymour_library). Sign up for the library’s e-newsletter and start receiving book recommendations via email! Email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org to sign up. Or visit the library’s website (seymourlibrary.org/read-more) to explore each category! Don’t forget to stop by the library and check out our Read More! 2022 book display.

One of the best parts of reading is sharing your journey! Each month we will invite participants to interact with us on social media for a chance to win fun, book-themed prizes. Loved a book? Disliked a book? Stuck on a category? Let us know! Share your progress on social media with the hashtags #ReadMore2022 and #SeymourLibrary.

Need a little more support? We have a book club for that! The Read More Book Club picks titles in support of the reading challenge and meets the fourth Wednesday of the month online. Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom to discuss either a book featuring family or a picture book. Bonus points if you read a picture book featuring family! Please email lcarr@seymourlib.org for the meeting information.

Find out more about our library book clubs at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.

Visit the library and pick up your reading log today! Or visit us online for a printable version at seymourlibrary.org/read-more. Make sure to fill out your reading log and return it to the library by January 2023 to be entered to win a grand prize!

Readers’ choice 2021

Wondering what to read next? Here are some of Seymour Library’s top circulating titles in fiction and nonfiction, the books most checked out by our library customers this year. Get out your to-read lists, because you might want to add to them!

Top circulating titles in fiction

• "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

• "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

• "21st Birthday" by James Patterson

• "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman

• "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand

Top circulating titles in nonfiction

• "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights" by Dorothy Wickenden

• "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson

• "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama

• "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin DiAngelo

• "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta

Don’t forget to visit the library’s staff picks page (seymourlibrary.org/staff-picks) for more great book recommendations, including our favorites from 2021!

Curbside service and books by mail

In a hurry and need a quick pickup option? Try curbside service! Library staff will bring your selected books and library materials right to your car.

Step 1: Place your holds online or call us at (315) 252-2571. Not sure what you want? Call us for help.

Step 2: We will send you a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up.

Step 3: Call the library when you arrive, and we'll bring your items out to you.

Step 4: Enjoy your items! A receipt with return due dates will be included with your items.

Or try the library’s books-by-mail service, available to homebound individuals with a library card in Cayuga County. Participants will be paired with one of our library staff members, who will help you select books that will then be delivered right to your front door! For qualifications, the application, and more information, please visit seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.

Happy reading!

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

