Seymour Library: New Family Space already a hit

We want to take a moment to thank everyone for their patience and support during the renovation of Seymour Library’s new Family Space. Since opening on Feb. 14, we have issued 49 new library cards and have handed out over 180 activity kits to families — that’s a whole lot of library love!

Winter break was particularly busy with families stopping in to see the new space, which now features a designated study area, a reading nook, updated furnishings, new windows for natural light and a lift, allowing visitors with mobility issues access to areas never available in the past. Amy’s Nook, named in memory of Amy Walsh Underhill, daughter of longtime library friend Marcia Walsh, is now the most popular spot in the library, where kids play and families cozy up together to read a story!

The celebration of the library’s new Family Space continues this March with fun take-and-make kits, weekly drop-in DIY STEAM challenges, a scavenger hunt and more!

Paws to Read!

Paws to Read Month is dedicated to encouraging children to read aloud to their furry friends. Planning a trip to the library? Stop by the Family Space and draw a picture of your pet or your dream pet. (Maybe you have always dreamed of having a dog, a unicorn or a dragon?) We will use your creations to decorate the walls in the Family Space!

We will also celebrate reading to our furry friends with a pet-themed take-and-make kit. This kit will include a copy of the book “Dog’s Colorful Day: A Messy Story about Colors and Counting” by Emma Dodd and fun hands-on activities for families. Make a paper puppet dog — and read to your new pet! The Paws to Read take-and-make kit will be available Saturday, March 12, while supplies last. Send us a selfie of you reading to your pet and we will share it on the library’s social media. Email your pictures to jkolb@seymourlib.org.

And of course, we have pet-themed books! Stop into the library and check out our Paws to Read book display. Here is a sneak peek:

• "Charlie Chooses" by Lou Peacock

• "My Pet Wants a Pet" by Elise Broach

• "Yoga Bunny" by Brian Russo

• "Charlie the Ranch Dog" by Ree Drummond

• "Grimelda and the Spooktacular Pet Show" by Diana Murray

• "Stretchy McHandsome" by Judith Schachner

• "Dog On A Frog?" by Kes and Claire Gray

• "Shy Willow" by Cat Min

• "Inside Cat" by Brendan Wenzel

Women’s History Month

Did you know the first recognizable glass aquarium was invented by a woman in 1832? Learn more about French naturalist Jeanne Villepreux-Power and other female inventors, innovators and groundbreakers with our Women’s History Month take-and-make kit for families. Available starting Saturday, March 26, this kit will include a copy of “Secrets Of The Sea: The Story of Jeanne Power, Revolutionary Marine Scientist” by Evan Griffith, a “design your own aquarium” activity, coloring pages and fact sheets about women in STEM.

A special thank you to the Friends of Seymour Library for making these programs possible.

Become a library detective!

When the library opened over 140 years ago, Miss Mattie Bullard was the first librarian. She ordered the first 6,000 books and arranged them so they could be found by readers.

Once, Miss Mattie had to also be a detective and find out who had stolen the pictures from some of the books in the library. Now you can be a library detective, too! Visit the Family Space and ask for the Library Detective Clue Sheet. Solve all the clues and win a prize!

DIY and National Crafting Month

We couldn’t let National Crafting Month go by without doing some DIY at the library! Each week we will feature a different DIY challenge that will be announced on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary). Supplies will be available in the Family Space.

Share your story!

From storytime to science experiments, cupcake decorating to yoga, a lot has happened in Seymour Library’s Children’s Room over the years. Library staff are working to create a short video to compile memories of the Children’s Room and to celebrate the new Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space. If you are interested in sharing a memory, please email mmcevers@seymourlib.org for more information.

Funding for the Family Space renovations came from a New York State Aid for Library Construction grant, a bequest from the estate of Mrs. Jeanne Z. Dunn, and a grant from the Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation and the D.W. French Foundation.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

