Seymour Library: Next Annual Report covers an eventful period

In September (just in time for Library Card Signup Month) Seymour Library’s 2019-2020 Annual Report will be available to the community in print and online. Every year, library staff create an annual report that spotlights everything that happened at the library in the previous year, from collections to programs and library card signup to construction.
Here is a sneak peek:
2019 was filled with programs for all ages! We explored 3-D virtual reality and traveled to Morocco and the depths of the Caribbean with the library’s Google Expeditions kit, got hands-on with science and nature programs for families, learned research tools for family history and genealogy, enjoyed lectures on local history, and celebrated fall with local community partners during Seymour Library’s Fall Festival!
Some of our most popular programs included chair yoga, Blind Date with a Book and Family Fun Nights. In 2019, the most popular school break activity was the cupcake contest, where children were invited to create a book-inspired cupcake!
Discover Summer 2019 kicked off with over 200 children and adults joining us on the library’s front lawn for a festival of fun activities! Together we discovered "A Universe of Stories" with special guests that included: the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology, The Rev Theatre Company, the Museum of Earth, Outdoor Life Learners and the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center (who brought their portable planetarium).
New collections were added in 2019, including our Healing Library for families, big games collection, circulating mobile hotspots (yes, you can check out the internet!) and our pop-up library cart. We had over 460 visits to our cart, which was at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center’s Downtown Auburn Saturday Market!
The library’s IDEA Lab opened in November, offering a classroom and program space for our community to explore new technology and interests!
2020 kicked off with even more programs and events as the library debuted our 1920s program and lecture series, and added new programs based on community interests, including Meditation Monday and a weekly painting social. In March, everything changed, and the library was faced with the same challenge as so many others: How do we connect with our community during a shutdown?
Even with the physical building of Seymour Library closed, staff worked hard from home to connect with our community. We reached out on social media and through a weekly email newsletter spotlighting the library’s digital collection (offering access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks and films) community resources, staff picks and virtual programs.
Children and families joined Miss Jill and Mr. Spider for virtual storytimes, local artists of all ages participated in the library’s Garden Art Challenge, readers found their next great read through staff pick video book reviews, and your gardening questions were answered by Dixie during our “Ask Our Gardener” YouTube series.
To help library users better navigate our digital collection, staff created how-to tech tutorial videos and library card signup was available (and still is) online! To accommodate the growing digital demand, we more than doubled our digital collection and offered even more checkouts on Hoopla. In 2020, digital checkouts went up by more than 60%.
The summer brought our Discover Summer program with online storytimes, our StoryWalk at Hoopes Park, and Take-and-Make Kits filled with fun activities for children and their families to do together at home.
It also began the phased reopening of our building, starting with library takeout, lobby and curbside pickup, and then express browsing. Throughout this process the library’s board and staff met regularly to review safety procedures. The outpouring of support from our community was amazing and we want to thank you for your patience and kind words!
In 2020, new services were added, including curbside pickup, personalized book bundles and books-by-mail (still available to library card holders in Cayuga County — find out more at seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail).
We also launched the library’s Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling webpage to help families navigate the challenges of the new school year, and went fine-free — no more late fees on Seymour Library materials! Throughout all of this reopening, construction plans for the library’s new Family Space were underway.
In 2021, we continue to connect with our community online and in person. We will announce the availability of the 2019-2020 Annual Report on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and website (seymourlibrary.org).
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.