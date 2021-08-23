Seymour Library: Next Annual Report covers an eventful period

To help library users better navigate our digital collection, staff created how-to tech tutorial videos and library card signup was available (and still is) online! To accommodate the growing digital demand, we more than doubled our digital collection and offered even more checkouts on Hoopla. In 2020, digital checkouts went up by more than 60%.

The summer brought our Discover Summer program with online storytimes, our StoryWalk at Hoopes Park, and Take-and-Make Kits filled with fun activities for children and their families to do together at home.

It also began the phased reopening of our building, starting with library takeout, lobby and curbside pickup, and then express browsing. Throughout this process the library’s board and staff met regularly to review safety procedures. The outpouring of support from our community was amazing and we want to thank you for your patience and kind words!

In 2020, new services were added, including curbside pickup, personalized book bundles and books-by-mail (still available to library card holders in Cayuga County — find out more at seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail).