Seymour Library: Our favorite reads from 2021

Looking for your next great read, or shopping for the book lover in your family? We have you covered with Seymour Library’s staff favorites of 2021. Here are some of our picks, including books published in 2021 and others that finally made it off our to-read pile.

"To Be Taught, If Fortunate" by Becky Chambers

“A quiet, contemplative story filled with awe of space and discovery. The author strikes the perfect balance of relationships between the diverse crew, the science encountered during their journey, and greater philosophical issues at play. I highly recommend it, even if you think you don't like 'space books.'" — Leigh

"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach

“This book is about human/wildlife conflict and what happens when humans and the natural world try to coexist. Besides appearances by jay-walking moose and bears that break and enter, there are murderous trees and poisonous plants. Peppered with Mary Roach's trademark humor, great editorializing and scientific knowledge, this book is a very enjoyable read.” — Nancy

"The Nature of Fragile Things" by Susan Meissner

“Imagine moving across the country to marry a person you have never met. Susan Meissner’s novel 'The Nature of Fragile Things' follows Sophie Whalen as she travels to San Francisco to start a new life as wife and mother, in response to a mail-order bride ad. Sophie’s new home is the exact opposite of the New York tenement she left behind, filled with comfort, security, and the daughter she always wished for. These treasures are enough for her to overlook the strange behaviors of her husband. Then tragedy strikes, as the massive 1906 earthquake devastates San Francisco and the beautiful illusion of her life unravels, Sophie must survive the consequences and protect her family. A captivating novel, with engaging characters, and plenty of plot twists.” — Jackie

"Planet Earth Is Blue" by Nicole Panteleakos

“This book. All ages should read this book. It is told through the lens of a mostly nonverbal autistic girl. Set during the days preceding the tragic launch of the spaceship Challenger, our main character is waiting for her sister who promised to watch the launch with her. The book shows their relationship and slowly reveals where her sister is and culminates with the launch.” — Mary

"Fresh from Poland: New Vegetarian Cooking from the Old Country" by Michal Korkosz

“Whether vegetarian or not, any reader will find beauty and inspiration in this book. Michal Korkosz allows you to think beyond the traditionally meat-based food Poland is known for and brings his modern view to the vegetarian-rich cuisine of Poland. Korkosz has an entire chapter dedicated to pierogies which takes them to a gourmet level and he encourages you to experiment beyond the recipes in his book. An award-winning food photographer, his beautiful food photography combined with his personal stories introducing each recipe will entertain you as well as make you hungry.” — Kathy K.

"Ghosts: A Novel" by Dolly Alderton

“As an avid reader, I found it difficult to “pick just one”! One of my favorite reads of 2021 was 'Ghosts: A Novel' by Dolly Alderton. It’s a romantic comedy, a genre that I usually don’t like. However, 'Ghosts' was poignant with well-developed and quirky characters. Nina, the protagonist, is dealing with many contemporary issues such as a father with dementia, friends with kids and career concerns. Her new partner says 'I love you' and promptly ghosts her. The reality of life in 2021 and the complications of all types of relationships are aptly and lovingly portrayed in this wonderful novel.” — Janet

Plus, here are a few more titles enjoyed by library staff this year:

• "The Good Sister" by Sally Hepworth

• "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

• "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides

• "Why We Swim" by Bonnie Tsui

• "Hamnet" by Maggie O’ Farrell

• "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green

• "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot: A Novel" by Marianne Cronin

• "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

All of these titles are available at Seymour Library. To explore more staff favorites, visit nseymourlibrary.org/staff-picks or check out our staff picks book display at the library. Happy reading!

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

