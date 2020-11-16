Seymour Library: Our favorite reads of 2020

At the beginning of the month, Seymour Library entered stage three of our building reopening plan: express browsing. Library customers are now able to browse the library’s collection in person or use one of our public computer stations by appointment. We have continued to offer curbside service and have changed our library hours to better meet the needs of our community. The library is now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information about express browsing, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/reopening.

We have loved seeing all of our library friends back in the building, browsing our collection and chatting with us about books! As the year draws to a close, library staff have compiled a list of our favorite reads of 2020. For many of us, it was not an easy task to pick just one book, so you can visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/staff-picks for the longer version of this list! Here are some of our picks, including books published in 2020, and some that we just read this year (we are always trying to catch up on our to-be-read lists).

"Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman