Seymour Library: Our reader's choice selections of 2020

You don’t have to be a teen to enjoy these next books. James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet’s dystopian series "Crazy House" and "The Fall of Crazy House" come in at Nos. 1 and 3, Angie Thomas’s bestselling novel and book-to-movie "The Hate U Give" is at No. 2, at No. 4 is Rick Riordan’s "The Hidden Oracle" and at No. 5, E. Lockhart’s thriller/suspense, "We Were Liars."

Top circulating titles in children’s picture book fiction

For family storytimes at home, these titles topped our readers list, with "Pete the Cat: The Wheels on the Bus" by James Dean coming in at No. 1, "Those Darn Squirrels and the Cat Next Door" by Adam Rubin" at No. 2 and "Farm Block" by Christopher Francischelli, "The Mitten" by Jan Brett, "Moo Peekaboo" by Mojca Dolinar and "Those Darn Squirrels Fly South" by Adam Rubin tying for third.

All these titles are available at Seymour Library and/or digitally through OverDrive and Hoopla. Explore our digital collection at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary. The library is open for express browsing (in-person browsing) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.