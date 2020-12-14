Seymour Library: Our reader's choice selections of 2020

Wondering what everyone was reading in 2020? Here are some of Seymour Library’s top circulating fiction titles — the books most checked out by our library customers this year. Beach reads and historical fiction top the adult fiction lists, with Elin Hilderbrand being our most-read author of 2020. A mix of dystopian, realistic fiction, fantasy and suspense make up the top teen picks, and favorite picture book characters like Pete the Cat are back on the children’s picture book list. Get out your to-read lists, because you might want to add to them!
Top circulating titles in adult fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Coming in at No. 1 for the second year in a row, "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens has been in high demand at the library and is still on The New York Times Best Seller List (117 weeks)! A coming-of-age story about a small town, its prejudices, a murder and a young woman who has been labeled the “Marsh Girl.” If you're looking for a read-alike, try "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger.
2. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand
Our readers have spoken: 2020 is the year of the beach reads, with not one, but three books by summer romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand on our top circulating adult fiction list. Journey to the warm beaches of Nantucket with "28 Summers." A dying mother’s request leads a son to discover a one-weekend-per-year affair. Based on the classic film "Same Time Next Year."
3. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes
You probably know this next author for her international bestseller, "Me Before You," but did you know that Jojo Moyes also writes historical fiction? Her most recent novel, "The Giver of Stars," released in 2019, follows five women who take on the role of packhorse librarians. Tasked with delivering books to those located in the most rural areas of Kentucky, these women’s courage and determination are tested both by the dangers of their wilderness surroundings and the skepticism and hostility of their community.
4. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand
Now back to the beaches of Nantucket! In her first historical fiction novel, "Summer of '69," released in 2019, Elin Hilderbrand transports readers to 1969. This New York Times bestseller follows the Levin family siblings as they navigate motherhood, protests, war and coming of age.
5. "What Happens in Paradise" by Elin Hilderbrand
Finishing off the list at No. 5 is "What Happens in Paradise," book two of Hilderbrand’s bestselling "Paradise" series. Filled with sunshine and drama, widowed mother Irene Steel continues to unwind the mysterious double life of her husband.
Top circulating titles in teen fiction
You don’t have to be a teen to enjoy these next books. James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet’s dystopian series "Crazy House" and "The Fall of Crazy House" come in at Nos. 1 and 3, Angie Thomas’s bestselling novel and book-to-movie "The Hate U Give" is at No. 2, at No. 4 is Rick Riordan’s "The Hidden Oracle" and at No. 5, E. Lockhart’s thriller/suspense, "We Were Liars."
Top circulating titles in children’s picture book fiction
For family storytimes at home, these titles topped our readers list, with "Pete the Cat: The Wheels on the Bus" by James Dean coming in at No. 1, "Those Darn Squirrels and the Cat Next Door" by Adam Rubin" at No. 2 and "Farm Block" by Christopher Francischelli, "The Mitten" by Jan Brett, "Moo Peekaboo" by Mojca Dolinar and "Those Darn Squirrels Fly South" by Adam Rubin tying for third.
All these titles are available at Seymour Library and/or digitally through OverDrive and Hoopla. Explore our digital collection at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary. The library is open for express browsing (in-person browsing) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
We are committed to a safe reopening of our building and our priority continues to be the health and safety of our community and staff. Library staff and board members meet regularly to discuss our reopening plan and safety procedures. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga and surrounding counties, library staff have been working on an updated reopening plan that coordinates with the yellow, orange and red designations. We will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page, e-newsletter and website (seymourlibrary.org/reopening).
For more book recommendations, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
