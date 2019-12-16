2019 is drawing to a close, and like most readers, I have not read half of what was on my to-read list for 2019. That being said, who doesn’t want a couple more book recommendations! Here are Seymour Library’s top-circulating fiction books of 2019 — the books that you loved, or at least tried, this year.
Top-circulating titles in adult fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
A New York Times bestseller (still on the list after 65 weeks), a Reese Witherspoon 2018 book club pick and a Seymour Library book club favorite, this book was hard to get your hands on in 2019! This work of historical fiction follows the life of Kya Clark as she grows up on the North Carolina coast in the '50s and '60s. It's a coming-of-age story about a small town, its prejudices, a murder and a young woman who has been labeled the “Marsh Girl.”
2. "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks
Most people will have at least heard the name of this next author, whose romantic/contemporary works take the reader on an emotional roller coaster through the lives of its characters. Nicholas Sparks’ newest book and New York Times bestseller "Every Breath" follows Hope Anderson and Tru Walls as they unravel the past and find a romance that spans decades and continents. Will their new connection survive what they discover?
3. "A Spark of Light" by Jodi Picoult
Jodi Picoult’s writing often shines light on the intricacies of human emotion in the face of tragedy, often dealing with controversial topics. Her latest work, "A Spark of Light," centers around a shooting at a women’s reproductive health center clinic and is told from the perspective of the hostages, law enforcement and gunman.
4. "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn
World War II has been a popular topic in fiction the last several years. Kate Quinn’s "The Alice Network" blends World War I and World War II, following two women, an ex-WWI spy with a scarred past, and an unmarried, pregnant, American socialite who is searching for her cousin in the aftermath of the war. One of NPR’s Best Books of the Year and a New York Times bestseller.
Tip: "The Alice Network" is available in a book club kit through Finger Lakes Library System and includes 10 books, one audiobook and one book club guide.
5. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty
Nine perfect strangers, a health resort, and a whole lot of baggage. The latest work from "The Husband's Secret" and "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty, "Nine Perfect Strangers" comes in at No. 5 on Seymour Library’s top-circulating fiction for adults.
Top-circulating titles for teen fiction
Tied for No. 1 in the teen fiction category for most checkouts in 2019 are "Catching Fire" by Suzanne Collins, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before" by Jenny Han, "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green and "We Are the Ants" by Shaun David Hutchinson. A mix of dystopian, fantasy, teenage angst, speculative and contemporary fiction. "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan comes in at No. 2.
Top-circulating titles in children’s fiction
We aren’t surprised with these next picks: "Captain Underpants" by Dav Pilkey and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney, two popular humorous/graphic-based series for kids. "Captain Underpants" comes in at No. 1, with "Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People," and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" at Nos. 2, 4 and 5 with "Greg Heffley’s Journal," "The Meltdown" and "The Getaway."
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," published in 2007, is still a favorite, coming in at No. 3.
Top-circulating titles in children’s picture book fiction
Finishing off our list of the most popular books of 2019 are children’s picture books, with Byron Barton’s "My Car" at No. 1, Adam Rubin’s "Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel," at No. 2, Katherine Ayres’ "Up, Down, and Around" at No. 3, Dr. Seuss’s "What Pet Should I Get" at No. 4 and James Dean’s "Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses" at No. 5.
Happy reading in 2020, and if you are looking for a challenge, try the library’s Read More! 2020 Reading Challenge.This year’s categories include a book written/set in the 1920s, a book that became a movie and a book featuring a love triangle. And kids can participate as well with the Read More! 2020 Reading Challenge for Kids. Visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/read-more for more information.