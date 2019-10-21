I often hear library users say how Seymour Library has changed, whether it be access to digital materials, an increase in programs for children and adults, the special collections the library offers, (games, cake pans and Discover! Kits) or just the general atmosphere of the library. Seymour Library is constantly innovating to bring a range of resources and experiences to the community.
Just this year, the library has added a big games collection, circulating mobile hot spots, a healing library for families, new learning backpacks for children and more! Discover the library’s special collections at seymourlibrary.org/tools.
We have continued to connect with local organizations, including partnerships with ARISE for a film and discussion series focused on raising public awareness around disabilities, and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center for a community book club. The Cayuga Community Health Network, the Volunteer Lawyers Project and SCORE business counseling all hold continuing classes/sessions at the library. The Cayuga County Department of Social Services, Home HeadQuarters, Helio Heath and more have held informational nights at the library in the past year.
This summer, Seymour Library debuted its pop-up library! The pop-up library collection offers books for all ages, including popular titles and new releases. Check out a book and sign up for or renew your library card, all at our pop-up library.
In June, construction started on the library’s new classroom space. We are excited to announce the grand opening and name reveal of the library’s new classroom at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. This space will be a dedicated classroom/small meeting space for library programs and will house technology and tools for the community.
Upcoming programs in the classroom include film screenings, maker programs for all ages, technology classes and more. For more information about the library’s upcoming programs, visit our website at seymourlibrary.org.
Funding for the classroom comes from the New York State Construction Aide for Libraries. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by light refreshments.
Upcoming at Seymour Library
Mark your calendar for Seymour Library’s Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Celebrate the season with fun activities on the library’s front lawn! Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite storybook character, enjoy some yummy fall treats, take a tour of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum, listen to campfire stories with Ranger Kim and more!
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Activities on the library's front lawn
• 11 a.m. and noon: "Reading Ranger": Campfire stories with Ranger Kim from the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park
• 11 a.m. until gone: Friends of Seymour Library Cakewalk. Multiple chances to win delicious homemade baked goods! All the proceeds go to Seymour Library. Tickets are a $2 donation, or three for $5.
• Noon, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m.: Tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum. We will meet behind the library and walk over. Space is limited per tour.
To continue to offer quality services, materials and programs you value, the library will hold a referendum on the proposed 2020 budget from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the library. The library is proposing to increase the tax levy from $812,000 to $830,000 under the proposed 2020 budget. The remaining part of the library’s proposed $1,000,000 budget comes from nonpublic funds.
All registered voters in the tax district, which consists of the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and the portions of the towns of Sennett and Fleming that are within the Auburn Enlarged City School District, are eligible to vote on the budget.
Voters in the town of Owasco will elect one trustee. One candidate, Lawrence Liberatore, has submitted a petition to represent Owasco and will be on the ballot. Voters in the town of Sennett will elect one trustee. One candidate, Russell Harkins, has submitted a petition to represent Sennett and will be on the ballot.
Copies of the budget are available at the library and on its website, seymourlibrary.org/2020budget.