Seymour Library: Read, explore and discover this summer

Join us on Seymour Library’s front lawn for a special outdoors Discover Summer series July 6 through Aug. 14. This year's theme is "Tales and Tails," and families are invited to register for a variety of fun in-person programs. Highlights include storytimes, outdoor science, a book-to-movie club and more. Each participant will receive a Discover Summer book bag filled with a selection of giveaway books, fun activities, a bookmark and a reading log — to keep track of all your summer reads! More information about registration is available on the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.
Tales on the Lawn
This series of outdoor storytimes is all about animals. Each storytime will include stories (tales with tails), songs, movement, activities, a craft and a bonus take-and-make craft kit. Featured themes: “Let’s Go to the Zoo!” “Our Flying Friends!” “Visiting the Ocean!” “Down on the Farm!” “I Love Bugs!” and “Exploring the Pond!”
Two sessions will be offered each week, at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays The Tuesday and Saturday sessions will be the same program. Tales on the Lawn is designed for children 2 to 7, but all ages are welcome. Registration is required and materials are limited. Register online at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.
Summer Science
Discover science during this fun hands-on program. Each session will include a story, a science activity and a bonus take-and-do science project. Featured activities: water jelly crystals, tie-dye science, glow in the dark squid, rainbow snow, string slime and balloon helicopters.
Two sessions will be offered each week, at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Wednesday and Saturday session will be the same program. Summer Science is designed for ages 8 to 12.
Registration is required, and materials are limited. Register online at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.
Family Book and Movie Club
Read the book and then enjoy the movie! Each participating family will receive a copy of each week’s book to read together at home. Then join us on the library’s front lawn at 6:30 p.m. Fridays to discuss the book and watch the film adaptation. Featured books: "Matilda" by Roald Dahl, "Stuart Little" by E. B. White, "Holes" by Louis Sachar, "Call of the Wild" by Jack London, "The BFG" by Roald Dahl and "Because of Winn-Dixie" by Kate DiCamillo.
Register online at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.
StoryWalk
Seymour Library's StoryWalk will be back at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave, Auburn. Take a walk, read a story: Follow the signposts through the park, as each one has a page from a children’s book. When you’ve finished the walk, you’ve read a book! We will announce when the first book is up on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SeymourLibrary. Stay tuned!
More programs will be announced on the library’s website, including a special nature storytime. And don’t forget about some of the library’s fun resources, including giant games, learning backpacks and Empire Passes, which provide unlimited day-use vehicle entry to most facilities operated by New York State Parks. They're all available to check out with your library card!
Seymour Library is grateful to the generous donors who make our summer reading program possible. Major funding for the summer reading program comes from the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County, the Auburn Kiwanis Club and the Friends of Seymour Library.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.