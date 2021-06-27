Seymour Library: Read, explore and discover this summer

Two sessions will be offered each week, at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Wednesday and Saturday session will be the same program. Summer Science is designed for ages 8 to 12.

Registration is required, and materials are limited. Register online at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.

Family Book and Movie Club

Read the book and then enjoy the movie! Each participating family will receive a copy of each week’s book to read together at home. Then join us on the library’s front lawn at 6:30 p.m. Fridays to discuss the book and watch the film adaptation. Featured books: "Matilda" by Roald Dahl, "Stuart Little" by E. B. White, "Holes" by Louis Sachar, "Call of the Wild" by Jack London, "The BFG" by Roald Dahl and "Because of Winn-Dixie" by Kate DiCamillo.

Register online at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.

StoryWalk

Seymour Library's StoryWalk will be back at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave, Auburn. Take a walk, read a story: Follow the signposts through the park, as each one has a page from a children’s book. When you’ve finished the walk, you’ve read a book! We will announce when the first book is up on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SeymourLibrary. Stay tuned!