Seymour Library receives $6K grant to digitize photos

Seymour Library in Auburn has been awarded a $6,016 Technology and Digitization Grant in order to digitize hundreds of photographs from the collections of the library and the Cayuga County Historian's Office.

The photographs will be added to New York Heritage Digital Collections at nyheritage.org, where they will be accessible to the public for free. They will also be added to Auburn HistoryForge at auburn.historyforge.net, a project of the History Center in Tompkins County that combines historic maps with census records of people who lived in Auburn in the early 1900s. The site is also accessible to the public for free.