Seymour Library: Reflecting on a remarkable year of change

As the seasons change, we want to take a minute to highlight all of the amazing things that have happened at Seymour Library in 2022!

The year kicked off with the library’s newly revamped Read More Reading Challenge: This or That. (If you are participating in the reading challenge, don’t forget to turn in your reading log by January for a chance to win a prize).

On Feb. 14, the library's children’s room reopened with a new name, the Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space. Over 180 Take & Make Kits, offering hands-on activities and books, were handed out to families in celebration of the new family space.

In April, in-person family programs restarted with IMAGINE Storytime, DIY Drop-in Challenges and Family Fun events, and the library launched the Personalizing History project, a series of virtual workshops, including "Writing Your Family Narrative," “African American Genealogy,” and “Introduction to DNA Testing: The Who, What, Where, and Why,” funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Construction started on the West Lobby. Slated to be complete this fall, renovations to the West Lobby will improve functionality of the space with a new layout, bay windows, energy-efficient lighting and updates to the heating/cooling system and elevator.

June marked the start of Seymour Library’s After Hours Lecture series, which has brought local authors, historians and scientists to the library to discuss a variety of topics, including presentations on the history of Ukraine, the 1950s, the Supreme Court and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Over 250 families registered for Discover Summer: Oceans of Possibilities, 219 new library cards were issued during the series, and more than 400 sea creatures were adopted by children, who promised to read to their new friends all summer long.

The library continues to partner with local organizations to foster lifelong learning opportunities with projects like Hands-on History Camp, Fanny Seward Girl Scout Day and Voices of Cayuga County, an oral history project. In the spring, Auburn school groups joined us for tours of the library, we participated in school events/info nights, and we held storytimes for the BOCES UPK program. Over the summer the YMCA’s Summer School Age Child Care program joined us for storytimes and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities, and we participated in the city parks and CNY Sports summer recreation program. Other community partners include Seward House Museum, Cayuga Museum of History and Art, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, the National Women’s Hall of Fame, Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and 4-H.

Library users have access to even more digital tiles in 2022! Finger Lakes Library System, OWWL Library System and the Southern Tier Library System have teamed up to share OverDrive collections through the Libby app! The library continues to offer Book-By-Mail, a book delivery service available to homebound individuals in Cayuga County, and curbside pickup.

New collections include Discover & Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits that allow you to visit the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, Schweinfurth Art Center, Seward House Museum, the Sciencenter, the Museum of the Earth or the Cayuga Nature Center. We expanded our games (you can now borrow Pickleball), Wonderbooks (popular among families with young children learning to read), Learning Backpacks and travel collections, and have added a new collection of Light Novels, a style of Japanese young adult novel.

And the year is not over yet! Construction on the library’s historic roof is underway, and the library just received funding from NY State Aid for Library Construction fund for upcoming renovations on the north (historic) lobby, which are projected to start in late 2023 or early 2024. This project will provide the community with a more functional space, allowing for better access to collections and accommodating the need for study/meeting spaces. Additional updates, including asbestos abatement, are essential to the health and wellness of patrons and staff. Learn more about this phase three of renovations at www.seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan.

For information about upcoming programs such as computer basics workshops, storytimes, chair yoga, book clubs and more, visit www.seymourlibrary.org.

Budget referendum and trustee election

The Seymour Public Library District will hold a budget referendum and trustee election from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. For more information, including the proposed 2023 budget, voter qualifications, and the availability of absentee ballots, visit www.seymourlibrary.org.