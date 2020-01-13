Feeling the pressure of those New Year’s resolutions? Wondering how you are going to commit the time or pay for that class? Wishing that pizza was less delicious? Although we cannot help with that last one, Seymour Library does offer a variety of programs and resources that give our community a chance to discover and explore each month. Whether you are looking to improve your health, explore your creativity, relax and unwind, or spend more time with your family — utilize the library as a tool to help you reach your 2020 goals!
Sticking with those fitness goals can be a challenge. Finding out what works for you is one way the library can help! Visit Seymour to sample classes in meditation, yoga, technology and health, and more.
New this month: Meditation Monday. Discover inner peace, relaxation and relief from stress with both guided and silent meditation and compassionate instruction in basic mindful principles and similar topics by certified meditation leader Joe Sarnicola from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27, in the library’s I.D.E.A. Lab (classroom).
Get your stretch on this winter at Seymour Library! Instructors Deborah Daly and Wendy Vitale will lead chair yoga classes at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Join the Alzheimer’s Association at Seymour Library from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, for "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body." Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. This event is intended for anyone looking to age as well as possible. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.
Meet your fitness goals! Learn how using smartphone and computer apps to monitor your eating and physical activity habits could help you live a healthier life and reduce the symptoms of chronic illness with a representative from the Cayuga Community Health Network from 10:45 a.m. to noon Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571.
Spark creativity in the new year! Looking for a little moral support? Seymour Library’s Writers’ Roundtable and “Paints! Brushes! Canvas!” painting social offers artists a chance to connect with other artists and workshop their craft.
Love to write? Looking to get feedback on your work or spark creativity on a current project? Check out the Writers' Roundtable from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. No registration is required.
Join other artists at Seymour Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays for painting with acrylics. All supplies are provided, and registration is preferred. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.
Carve out more family time and try one of the library’s family fun programs in the Children’s Room. This month’s theme is "Winter Wonderland"!
Come to the library for a special after-hours "Frozen"-themed event at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Enjoy princess, snowman, and reindeer crafts, plus games and storytime. Come in costume! Please be at the library by 5:45 p.m. the night of the event and check in at the Children’s Room desk. Children need to be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. It is for all ages, and no registration is required.
Explore, create, experiment and have fun with STEAM Time!, a drop-in program that will explore science, technology, engineering, art and math. Join us on Saturday, Jan. 18, for melting snowman. This event is for all ages, and for families to enjoy together! No registration is required.
Outdoor Life Learners will lead science-based games, scientific investigations and hands-on activities at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. The activities reflect seasonal weather themes, so please dress for the weather. All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.
Or maybe your goal for 2020 is to read more! The Read More! 2020 Reading Challenge invites you to read 24 books throughout 2020. This year’s categories include a book written/set in the 1920s, a book that became a movie, and a book featuring a love triangle. And kids can participate as well with the Read More! 2020 Reading Challenge for Kids. Visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/read-more for more information and recommendations on what to read!
Stay up to date: Visit the library’s website for more great program choices at seymourlibrary.org.