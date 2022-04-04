Seymour Library: Spring break fun and another renovation project

Spring into a new season with us at Seymour Library! Celebrate National Library Week with our library selfie station and new in-person storytimes. Join us April 9 through April 15 for a variety of spring break activities perfect for the whole family. Mark your calendar: The library will be open for curbside pickup only, April 18 through 23, as we kick off our new construction project in the West Lobby.

National Library Week

Show your library love with a selfie! Drop by the library’s Family Space during National Library Week (Monday, April 4, through Saturday, April 9) and create your own photo props before striking a pose at our selfie station!

Don’t forget to check out the library’s new in-person storytime! Join us at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, for IMAGINE Storytime. Families will engage in stories, songs, and movement together during this fun and interactive storytime. This program is designed for ages 2 to 4, but all ages are welcome. Please register online at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Spring break in the Family Space

Looking for some activities to do together as a family over spring break? Seymour Library has you covered with storytimes, crafts, games and more!

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9: Storytime Crafters: National Unicorn Day

What better way to kick off the library’s spring break activities than with a unicorn-themed storytime and craft on National Unicorn Day! This program is designed for ages 4 to 7, but all ages are welcome. Please register online at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, April 11: IMAGINE Storytime: Rain, Rain, Go Away!

Dance the rain away during IMAGINE Storytime! Stories, song, and movement followed by an easy hands-on activity. This program is designed for ages 2 to 4, but all ages are welcome. Please register online at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

• All day Tuesday, April 12: DIY Challenge: Pom-pom Bugs!

Accept this buggy DIY Challenge. Use pom-poms and other art supplies to create a “bug on a leaf." For all ages! No registration needed, while supplies last.

• All day Wednesday, April 13: Giant Games Day

Stop by the library all day and play one of our giant games! No registration required.

• All day Thursday, April 14: Lego Challenge: Build a Bridge

Build a bridge and cross the stream! No registration required.

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, April 15: Storytime Crafters: Buzz! Buzz!

We are buzzing for spring! Check out this bee-themed storytime followed by a craft. This program is designed for ages 4 to 7, but all ages are welcome. Please register online at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Construction and curbside pickup

We are excited to announce that the next phase of library construction will be starting this April, as plans to update the West Lobby (aka the Main Lobby) move forward. Renovations will improve the functionality of the West Lobby (a 1993 addition) for library users and staff with a new layout, furniture, energy-efficient lighting and updates to modernize the library’s current elevator. New bay windows will add cozy reading nooks and study spaces for library customers.

The library will be open for curbside pickup only Monday, April 18, through Saturday, April 23, as “demo week” kicks off in the West Lobby. Library staff will be available Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to place holds over the phone and deliver books right to your car. If you have a book or other library item that is due back during that week, we have extended the due dates to April 25. Our book drop will remain open for returns.

Parking is available in front of the building on Genesee Street and limited parking is available in the library’s parking lot due to construction vehicles. For tips on how to use curbside service, visit seymourlibrary.org/curbside or call the library at (315) 252-2571.

The library will reopen on Monday, April 25. Construction will continue through early fall, during which time library customers will be able to enter the library through the historic front entrance!

Accommodations will be made for those with mobility issues. Please call the library before your visit to arrange accommodations. Curbside pickup will be available.

We will share updates to the library’s website (seymourlibrary.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary). For more information about the upcoming West Lobby renovation, visit seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan.

