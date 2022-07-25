Seymour Library: Stop and appreciate summer with yoga, museum passes and more

Looking for something to do this summer? Visit Seymour Library! We have a variety of programs for all ages, including a guided tour of our beautiful historic gardens, chair yoga, book clubs, Pirate STEAM, storytimes and hands-on science programs with local community guests.

"Ask Our Gardener: A Guided Tour of Seymour Library's Gardens": Bring your gardening questions and join us for a guided tour of the library’s gardens with Dixie Warner-Webert at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Learn about the different gardens and their history. No registration required.

Chair Yoga on the Lawn: It’s easy to get caught up in the go-go-go of the summer months. Take some time for yourself and try a chair yoga class on Seymour Library’s front lawn. Wendy Vitale will lead participants through a series of stretches and breathing exercises at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Upcoming summer chair yoga classes: July 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24. No mats are required, but please bring a water bottle. No registration required. In case of rain, this program will be canceled.

Book clubs! Or maybe you want to beat the summer heat with a good book! Seymour Library offers a variety of book clubs for all interests:

• Noon Tuesday, Aug. 9: Coffee and Crime Book Club. Find out “whodunnit” during this mystery book club! August’s featured series: the Alex Cross series by James Patterson. For meeting information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

• Noon Tuesday, Aug. 16: Tea & Tales Book Club. Love historical fiction? Try Tea & Tales Book Club! August’s featured book: "Her Last Flight" by Beatriz Williams. For meeting information, email jkolb@seymourlib.org.

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Read More! Book Club. The Read More Book Club picks categories in support of the library’s reading challenge. August’s featured topic: A book where the main character travels or a book with a map in it. For meeting location, email lcarr@seymourlib.org.

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: Coffee & Conversation. Love to read a little bit of everything? Coffee & Conversation Book Club reads a wide assortment of fiction and nonfiction books. For meeting information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

Upcoming meetings and book titles can be found on Seymour Library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.

Discover Summer: Oceans of Possibilities

Seymour Library’s summer reading program is in full swing, and we have even more fun activities planned for August! In addition to our weekly programs — OCEAN Storytime, Pirate STEAM with Capt. Ducky, and Reading Ranger with Ranger Kim from the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park — we will also have some special guests visiting the library.

"The Owasco Watershed and Steps to Protecting Water Quality": Join Kim Mills and Julie Lockhart, volunteers and board members of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, for a hands-on demonstration of how watersheds work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Learn how we can protect water quality. For ages 8 to 14, but all ages are welcome. No registration required.

Water Cycle STEM: Explore the water cycle during this fun and interactive program led by Sara Wagner, the 4-H STEM educator for Cayuga County, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. This program will be held on the library's front lawn. For ages 8 to 14, but all ages are welcome. No registration required.

For more information about Discover Summer programs, visit seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.

New at Seymour Library: Discover and Go Museum Passes!

Get ready to explore new worlds this summer with Seymour Library’s Discover and Go Museum Passes! Seymour Library has created a new museum pass program in partnership with Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission. The library currently has two pass kits available for adult cardholders in the Seymour Library district that let you visit the Cayuga Museum of History & Art or Seward House Museum in Auburn.

Also available: STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits! You can now check out passes to the Sciencenter, the Museum of the Earth or the Cayuga Nature Center in Ithaca with your Seymour Library card!

The STEAM Museum Pass Kits are funded by the Myrtle Dee Nash Memorial Fund with in-kind support provided by the Finger Lakes Library System.

Don’t forget that Seymour Library also has two Empire Passes available for check out! The Empire Pass provides unlimited day-use vehicle entry to most facilities operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

For more information about the Discover and Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits, visit seymourlibrary.org/museum-passes.