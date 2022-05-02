Seymour Library: Storytimes, book clubs and more in May

What better way to celebrate National Get Caught Reading Month than with storytimes and book clubs at your local library!

IMAGINE Storytime

IMAGINE with us at Seymour Library during this fun and interactive storytime! Each storytime will be followed by a hands-on activity. This program is designed for ages 2 to 5, but all are welcome.

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 2: Rainbows! After the rain, there is always a rainbow! Join us for a colorful storytime! Then design your own rainbow using your favorite colors.

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 9: Birds of a feather! Fly away with this bird-themed storytime! Then use your imagination to design your own bird!

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 16: Get hoppy! Get hoppy with this frog-themed storytime featuring stories, songs, a lily pad obstacle course and a craft!

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 23: Garden friends! What’s in your garden? As flowers start to bloom and grow outside, learn about the bugs you might encounter in your garden during this fun storytime. Then make a silly pom-pom snail!

Registration is required for IMAGINE Storytime. To register, please visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Library book clubs

Looking to read more this spring, but need a little support? Try a Seymour Library book club!

Find out "whodunit" during Coffee and Crime Book Club at noon Tuesday, May 10, via Zoom. This month’s featured series is the Alex Delaware series by Jonathan Kellerman. Pick any book in the series to read! For meeting information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

Travel through time with Tea & Tales Book Club! Join us at noon Tuesday, May 24, on the library’s front lawn. The featured book is "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah. For meeting information, email jkolb@seymourlib.org.

The Read More Book Club picks categories in support of the library’s reading challenge. Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the library. This month's topic is a book with a flower on the cover or a book with a color in the title. For meeting information, email lcarr@seymourlib.org.

Love to read a little bit of everything? Try the Coffee & Conversation Book Club! Join us at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, on the library’s front lawn. The featured book is "Miss Benson’s Beetle" by Rachel Joyce. For meeting information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

For more information about Seymour Library’s book clubs, visit seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/book-clubs.

May the Fourth Family Fun Event

The Force is strong at this library! Join us on Wednesday, May 4, for the library’s May the Fourth Family Fun Event featuring “out of this world” hands-on activities! Please register for our 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. session at seymourlibrary.org/programs.

Drop-n DIY challenges

Have you checked out our Family Space Maker Station? Each week there will be a different DIY challenge that families can create or build together! This May, we will be exploring colors, birds, gardens, and more!

Genealogy workshops

Seymour Library is proud to announce the next installments in its Personalizing History project, a program funded through the American Rescue Plan*.

African-American Genealogy Workshop: Whether new to researching your family history or already doing genealogy research, this is a chance to have your individual questions answered in detail by Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy. Participants can attend in person or virtually via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Introduction to DNA Testing: The Who, What, Where, and Why: Discover the basics of DNA testing for genealogy research during this virtual presentation with Renate Yarborough Sanders from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Advance registration is required.

For more information about these workshops, presenter bios or registration, please visit seymourlibrary.org/local-history/exhibits-workshops-lectures/workshops.

Walk through history

Construction on the library’s lobby is underway. While planning your visit to the library, please remember to use the historic front entrance, located off of Genesee Street. Accommodations will be made for those with mobility issues. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 before your visit to arrange accommodations. Curbside pickup is also available. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571. The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

