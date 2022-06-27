Seymour Library: Storytimes, StoryWalk and more 'Oceans of Possibilities'

This year’s summer reading theme promises to be "oceans" of fun! Discover with us at Seymour Library with "Discover Summer: Oceans of Possibilities" from July 5 through Aug. 18 as we explore the sea creatures in the ocean to nature in our own backyards with storytimes, science programs and a Book-to-Movie Club! Special guests will be joining us at the library all summer long, including Ranger Kim from the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and representatives from the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and more!

Programs will be held on the library’s front lawn. If there is rain, the fun will be moved into the library’s Family Space.

Ocean Storytime (11 a.m. Mondays)

Dive into this fun storytime filled with stories, songs and movement activities. Did you know that the ocean is filled with more than just water and fish? It is also filled with friendship, imagination and emotions of all sizes — yes, even fish have feelings! It's for ages birth to 5, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

July 11: "Your Ocean"

July 18: "Friendship Ahoy!"

July 25: "Oceans of Imagination"

Aug. 1: "Oceans of Emotions"

Augu. 8: "Waves of Friendship"

Aug. 15: "Fish & Feelings"

Pirate STEAM (1 p.m. Tuesdays)

Explore navigation, mapping, secret codes, and more with Capt. Ducky during this hands-on science program and storytime. It's for ages 8 to 12, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

July 5: "All Aboard!"

July 12: "This Way to Adventure and Treasure!"

July 19: "Secret Codes & Messages"

July 26: "Sea Creatures: Real and Mythical"

Aug. 2: "May a Fair Wind Meet Ya!"

Aug. 9: "Let the Stars Be Your Guide!"

Reading Ranger with Ranger Kim (10 a.m. Wednesdays)

Learn about the life of Harriet Tubman while exploring nature during this interactive storytime with Ranger Kim from the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. It's for ages 6 to 11, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

July 6: "Rivers Running North: the Choptank to the Owasco Rivers"

July 13: "Fresh Water/The Water Cycle"

July 20: "How Were the Finger Lakes Made?"

July 27: "Look Up and Navigate the Stars!"

Aug. 3: "There’s Food in the Lakes?"

Aug. 10: "What Can We Do to Preserve and Conserve?"

Book-to-Movie Club (6 p.m. every other Thursday)

Book-to-Movie Club is back! Families will receive a copy of each book to read together at home. Then join us at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn, for a screening of the film and a book discussion. It's for ages 8 to 12, but all ages are welcome.

Registration is required. Please email jkolb@seymourlib.org to register.

July 21: "Hoot" by Carl Hiaasen

Aug. 4: "The Water Horse" by Dick King-Smith

Aug. 18: "Babe: The Gallant Pig" by Dick King-Smith

Aug. 25: Bonus Book-to-Movie Club at Seymour Library, 176 Genesee St., Auburn, with "Nim's Island" by Wendy Orr

Storytime Explorers (11 a.m. Saturdays)

Calling all explorers! Bring your curiosity and join us for a special storytime focused on nature led by local community guests. It's for ages 6 to 11, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

July 9: “Maud, the Erie House Dog” with Joni Lincoln

July 23: “Fish of the Finger Lakes” with Colleen Keefer from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

July 30: “Beaks” with Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge

"The Owasco Watershed and Steps to Protecting Water Quality" (6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3)

Join Kim Mills and Julie Lockhart, volunteers and board members of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, for a hands-on demonstration of how watersheds work. Learn how we can protect water quality. It's for ages 6 to 11, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

StoryWalk

This year you will be able to enjoy the library’s StoryWalk at two locations: Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., and Seymour Library, 176 Genesee St.! Take a stroll around the park or the library’s gardens and read a story at the same time! Opening in July, with new books installed through August. We will announce when the first book is up on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SeymourLibrary. Stay tuned!

For more information about Discover Summer, visit seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.

Seymour Library is grateful to the generous donors who make our summer reading program possible. Major funding for the summer reading program comes from the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County and the Friends of Seymour Library.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571. The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

