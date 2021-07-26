Seymour Library: StoryWalk, staff picks and more summer resources

Summer with Seymour! Whether you are looking for some fun family activities or your next beach read, Seymour Library has you covered with programs, hands-on resources and staff picks.
The library's Discover Summer program is in full swing, with new programs announced each week on the library's Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and email newsletter.
Back by popular demand is Seymour Library’s StoryWalk at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn. Take a walk around the park and read a story as you go! There will be a new book each week throughout August. Follow the library on Facebook to be the first to know when a new story is up. Send us your StoryWalk selfies at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org and we will share them on the library’s Facebook page and Instagram. Use the hashtags #SeymourLibrary #DiscoverSummer2021.
A special thank you to the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County for making the StoryWalk, possible and Hoopes Park for letting us return for another year of stories!
Planning for those rainy days? Visit the library and check out one of our specialty cake pans or cookie cutters and pass those dreary days with an afternoon of baking! (Bonus points if you send us a picture of your creation.) Or grab a game from our collection for a family game night.
For parents already thinking about back to school, check out one of the library’s learning backpacks. Learning backpacks offer families a chance to explore a variety of topics with books and hands-on activities. Topics include: getting ready for kindergarten, outer space, geography around the world, insects, butterflies, birds, frogs, fossils and more.
Explore our cake pans, games, learning backpacks and other hands-on collections at seymourlibrary.org/tools.
Looking for a summer read? From thrillers to historical fiction, Seymour Library staff have you covered! Featured titles are available to check out at Seymour Library.
Historical fiction
• "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
• "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel
• "The Lions of Fifth Avenue" by Fiona Davis
• "Under the Tulip Tree" by Michelle Shocklee
Contemporary fiction
• "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub
• "The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett" by Annie Lyons
• "Leonard and Hungry Paul" by Rónán Hession
Thrillers
• "Local Woman Missing" by Mary Kubica
• "The Good Sister" by Sally Hepworth
• "Sometimes I Lie" by Alice Feeney
• "Girl, 11" by Amy Suiter Clarke
“Cozy” mysteries
• "Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore" by Matthew Sullivan
• "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman
Science fiction and fantasy
• "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
• "To Be Taught, If Fortunate" by Becky Chambers
• "Dreamer's Pool" by Juliet Marillier (part of: The Blackthorn & Grim series)
• "A Court of Silver Flames" by Sarah J. Maas (part of: The Court of Thorns and Roses series)
Romance
• "Spoiler Alert" by Olivia Dade
• "Second First Impressions" by Sally Thorne
• "Talk Bookish to Me" by Kate Bromley
• "Act Your Age, Eve Brown" by Talia Hibbert (part of The Brown Sister series)
Nonfiction
• "Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going" by Neil deGrasse Tyson
• "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder
• "The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet" by John Green
• "Why We Swim" by Bonnie Tsui
• "The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison" by Jason Hardy
For more staff picks, library book clubs, bestsellers and more, visit our “For Readers” page at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.