Seymour Library: StoryWalk, staff picks and more summer resources

Summer with Seymour! Whether you are looking for some fun family activities or your next beach read, Seymour Library has you covered with programs, hands-on resources and staff picks.

The library’s Discover Summer program is in full swing, with new programs announced each week on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and email newsletter. Not subscribed to Seymour Library’s email newsletter, offering the latest library news, program announcements and staff book recommendation? Email us at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org to sign up.

Back by popular demand is Seymour Library’s StoryWalk at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn. Take a walk around the park and read a story as you go! There will be a new book each week throughout August. Follow the library on Facebook to be the first to know when a new story is up. Send us your StoryWalk selfies at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org and we will share them on the library’s Facebook page and Instagram. Use the hashtags #SeymourLibrary #DiscoverSummer2021.

A special thank you to the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County for making the StoryWalk, possible and Hoopes Park for letting us return for another year of stories!