Seymour Library: Take a blind date with a book

February is National Library Lovers Month, and we are celebrating with take-and-make kits for families, Blind Date with a Book, “Love Your Library, Share Your Story” and more.

Take-and-make fun!

Make Seymour Library part of your Valentine’s Day plans! Visit the library on Feb. 14 and pick up a take-and-make kit, filled with hands-on activities for children and families, plus a copy of "My Hugging Rules" by David Kurt. Available while supplies last.

Or start off winter break with a fun bird-themed take-and-make, featuring "Bird Count" by Susan Edwards Richmond, plus hands-on activities, including a “what’s in your backyard” bird count and a pinecone bird feeder craft! Perfect for National Bird Feeding Month. The "books and birds" take-and-make will be available starting Monday, Feb. 21, while supplies last.

Share your library love!

This February, we will be decorating the library with love! This interactive library display invites you to share why you love libraries. Write down a sentence or two on what you love about libraries, or share a favorite library memory on a paper heart. We will add your "love" to the display.

Back by popular demand, Blind Date with a Book

No bad one-liners here, just first-liners — the first line of a book, that is! You can’t judge these books by their covers. Seymour Library’s Blind Date with a Book display will feature wrapped books, with the only clue to what is inside being the first line of the story! Pick a book to check out, but don't unwrap it until you get home. Then, see if your date holds up to your standards.

Or maybe online dating is more your speed. This year we will keep broadening your "dating pool" with a selection of e-books and audiobooks! The Blind Date with a Book program is using Hoopla (a digital streaming platform, available with your Seymour Library card) to connect you with librarian-curated titles that you may have passed by.

For our virtual version, click the blind date number or the links following their first line, which will take you to the Hoopla checkout screen. Take a chance! If you don't like it, move on. But you may find a new true love! Selections will be updated weekly with new blind dates. Find your next literary love at seymourlibrary.org/for-readers/blind-date-with-a-book.

Books-By-Mail

Looking to connect with a book but can’t make it to the library? Try Books-By-Mail. This easy-to-use service is available to homebound individuals in Cayuga County. Participants will be paired with one of our library staff members, who will help you select books that will then be delivered right to your front door! For qualifications, the application and more information, please visit seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.

Have you accepted the challenge?

Read More! 2022 invites you to read 12 books throughout the year. It’s as easy as “this or that!” Although our themes change every month, feel free to customize our reading challenge to make it uniquely yours. This month, join us in reading the first book you touch with your eyes closed, or a book that was recommended to you. Bonus points if you choose a Blind Date with a Book to complete the February category!

One of the best parts of reading is sharing your journey! Each month we will invite participants to interact with us on social media for a chance to win fun, book-themed prizes. This month, let us know what you recommend! Share your recommended reads to the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/seymourlibrary) or Instagram (instagram.com/seymour_library) for a chance to win!

Learn more about Seymour Library’s Read More! 2022 Reading Challenge at seymourlibrary.org/read-more.

Family space update: The books are coming!

Construction is finally wrapping up in the new Jeanne Z. and Richard S. Dunn Family Space, which means it is time to move the books in! Library staff are prepping for the transition and will update you on the library’s Facebook page and Instagram. Visit our website (seymourlibrary.org) to watch a fun behind-the-scenes video!

Stay up to date

For the latest library news, including weather closings, construction updates, staff book picks, programs and more, follow the library on Facebook (facebook.com/seymourlibrary) and Instagram (instagram.com/seymour_library). Or visit our website at seymourlibrary.org.

Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

